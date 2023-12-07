"This is his era": Fans excited as BTS Jungkook dishes out how he is shining his brightest now in the latest interview with Vogue Japan

BTS' Jungkook was featured on Vogue Japan's first-ever digital cover in honor of the release of his first solo album, GOLDEN, which was published on December 7, 2023. The Standing Next To You singer spoke about his recent trip to Japan, discussed the rationale behind the title of his solo album, GOLDEN, and shared his must-have travel items during the interview.

The Billboard topper embarked on his solo endeavors as an artist in July 2023, with the release of his debut solo single, Seven. The icon from South Korea further shared with Vogue Japan that he ardently believes it is the most glorious time of his life as he is shining his brightest.

“I think this is the most glorious time of my life, and I'm shining the brightest at the moment.”

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old singer, who was the last to release his solo album among his bandmates, has been collecting victories and accolades for his musical prowess. Fans reacted to the BTS idol getting candid with Vogue Japan and tweeted,

"This is his era. The brightest star did SHINE THE BRIGHTEST."

Expand Tweet

"I think now's my golden era": BTS' Jungkook shares his thoughts on his solo career and experiences in his interview with Vogue Japan

Vogue Japan sat with the Standing Next To You singer, who has recently been reigning on every musical chart in 2023 as an undefeated king. When the magazine house traced the term "golden" in Jungkook's life, the artist gave a glimpse into his private life. In addition to being the album's title, GOLDEN alludes to a dream that Jungkook's mother had seen while conceiving him.

Jungkook believes he is living his most magnificent life right now and this is the best period of his life. According to Jungkook, he also believes that skill played a major role in his journey—a talent that he received from his parents.

"When my mother was pregnant with me, she had a dream about gold. I feel that I'm shining the most now. GOLDEN has a word GOLD in it too. So I think now's my golden era. What I inherited from my parents. Talents and character. I'd say they're golden."

Expand Tweet

The musician admitted to Vogue Japan that he has been doing more cardio for around half an hour at a time these days and focusing less on weightlifting. Apart from that, his daily ritual involves checking his phone as soon as he wakes up in the morning and doing the same in the evening.

The singer behind the Billboard Hot 100 topper song Seven added that he tries to burn 300 calories at least in 30 minutes. Jungkook said,

"Lately I've been doing fewer weightlifting exercises and more cardio, for about 30 minutes [each time]. I try to burn about 300 calories in 30 minutes. Besides that, my morning and evening routine is to look at my mobile phone as soon as I get up in the morning, and then the same again in the evening!"

Expand Tweet

The international icon was questioned by Vogue Japan about his three travel must-haves. The artist responded by saying that, for the time being, these would be his passport, cell phone, and Calvin Klein essentials. In addition, Jungkook stated that his current focus is on doing the Vogue interview as effectively as he can. The singer further explained how he's been practising a lot and getting ready for the release of his album, which is due shortly.

Interestingly, this interview took place before the official drop of Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN, which he had released on November 3, 2023. Furthermore, the BTS' Golden Maknae expressed that he truly fancies Calvin Klein's setup, which is a denim set-up in tinted stone from the Calvin Klein Jeans 2024 Spring line.

"I really like this Calvin Klein set-up (tinted stone denim set-up from the Calvin Klein Jeans 2024 Spring collection). I really like double denim. Apart from Calvin Klein, I mostly gravitate towards things that are comfortable and easy to wear."

Expand Tweet

The eleven tracks on Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN, several of which include other well-known musicians, are themed around the idea of "golden moments." Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Major Lazer, and other hard-hitting performers contributed to the record. A star-studded lineup of featured musicians includes DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Latto of Seven, and Jack Harlow of 3D.

The result, as fans note, is an album full of love songs that transports listeners through a range of emotions. The first half of the album has an upbeat rhythm that captures the feeling of being in love, while the second half is more subdued and melancholic.

Fans laud BTS' Jungkook as a "beautiful human being inside and out," following his interview with Vogue Japan

Nevertheless, GOLDEN rocked the music world as it climbed to #1 on the iTunes chart in less than an hour of its release, along with securing the Top 8 ranks with eight of its addictive album tracks.

Fans took to social media to shower praise on Jungkook for sharing his likes and dislikes with them in the latest interview with Vogue Japan and called him a "beautiful human being."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, Jungkook's band BTS made history by being the first Korean pop group to perform at the Grammys for two years in a row and to receive three consecutive nominations for the Grammy Awards. However, the septet has since gone solo in 2022, starting a new chapter in their lives and building anticipation among fans for when BTS eventually gets back together in 2025.

As a result, each of the seven members has established themselves as a hit-maker artist both domestically and internationally. At present, BTS is the largest influence in modern global pop music, paving the way for Korean artists after them. Their singles include Dynamite, Yet to Come, and Butter, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

HYBE announced that Jungkook will enlist in the military to fulfil his mandatory service in December 2023. South Korean media outlet Star News speculated that the artist will enlist on December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate Jimin.