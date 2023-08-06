"This is galactic emperor level stuff": Internet reacts as Elon Musk announces his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

In a surprising turn of events, tech mogul Elon Musk has set the internet ablaze with excitement after announcing that the fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Musk will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter. The announcement, which took the world by storm, was made on August 6, 2023. He also said that all the proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

Unsurprisingly, it garnered several reactions from netizens. A user @8teAPi wrote:

Earlier, in a candid post, Musk revealed that he was dedicating his day to physical training and shared an intriguing detail about his workout routine.

Taking to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO candidly stated:

"I'm lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight."

He went on to explain that his busy schedule leaves little time for traditional gym visits. To overcome this obstacle, Musk ingeniously brings the weights to work, allowing him to seamlessly incorporate fitness into his daily routine.

The saga of Elon Musk's challenge to Mark Zuckerberg erupted into a whirlwind of excitement following a daring post on June 20. In this social media declaration, Musk fearlessly proclaimed that he was "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg, acknowledging the latter's formidable training in jiu-jitsu.

Social media users react to Elon Musk’s recent announcement about fight with Mark Zuckerberg

As internet users came across the tweet of Elon Musk announcing that the fight with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X, they started sharing hilarious reactions to it. Several people reacted by saying that they cannot wait for the ‘D-day’

As the Internet continues to buzz with anticipation, the world awaits official confirmation from both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg regarding the date and details of this unprecedented live-streamed showdown.

What is the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg feud?

The feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg dates back several years and has been marked by a series of public spats and veiled jabs at each other's companies.

While the exact root of their rivalry remains somewhat unclear, it is widely believed to stem from their divergent visions of the future of technology and artificial intelligence.

Elon, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the potential dangers of AI and its unchecked development. He has repeatedly warned about the risks of AI becoming too powerful and outpacing human control, famously referring to it as "summoning the demon."

Musk's cautious approach has led him to invest in initiatives like OpenAI, which aims to promote safe and beneficial AI research.

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, now rebranded as Meta, has been a staunch advocate for advancing AI and integrating it into various aspects of everyday life. His vision revolves around creating a metaverse, an interconnected virtual reality space that blends the physical and digital worlds.

The rivalry intensified with the launch of Meta's "Twitter Killer" app, which directly challenged Musk's social media presence. Musk has been an active Twitter user, utilizing the platform to engage with his massive following and make bold announcements about his companies.

Meta's move to compete directly in this space was seen by many as a direct provocation to Musk.