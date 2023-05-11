"This is a good ChatGPT demo": Internet questions Tom Sachs' intent in apology note

Artist and sculptor, Tom Sachs issued an apology letter on his Instagram stories on May 10, 2023, and addressed the issue of the working conditions in his studio. The apology came after an investigation by Curbed found evidence of hazing and harassment of Sachs' studio staff. Curbed reported findings and evidence of its investigation on March 13, 2023.

In his apology letter, Sachs expressed regret about people feeling unsupported, unsafe, and unfulfilled within his studio. However, he denied intentionally creating an environment that caused distress to his employees.

However, Sachs' apology letter on Instagram was widely called out by people, most of whom have said that he isn't really taking accountability for his actions. Meanwhile, others are shaming him and joking how he couldn't even apologize better, with one person even saying that it was a "good ChatGPT demo."

Fans making fun of Tom Sachs (Image via @hypebeast/Instagram)

Netizens are making fun of Tom Sachs's apology on Instagram, claiming it looks fake

Sachs's handwritten apology on the Instagram (Image via @tomsachs/Instagram)

The list of accusations against Tom Sachs is long and Curbed has made it very clear via their recent report with a wide range of evidence. One of the employees from his studio even said that Sachs' workplace was filled with toxic rules that Sachs got pleasure out of forcing upon people.

People are furious regarding the matter and many well-known brands have decided to stop working with him. Additionally, the allegations have also led to people in the art world calling him a "bad art boss."

However, Tom Sachs took some time to apologize for his behavior and attitude toward his employees. He denied all the allegations and said:

"But to be clear: over my thirty-year career I have never harassed anyone, or tried to make anyone feel uncomfortable."

When people read the letter some claimed that while it was an apology letter, not once did Sachs use the word "sorry." While some called him out for the lack of sincerity in the letter, others said that there was no acknowledgment of the allegations of a toxic workplace.

Netizens also made fun of his letter and said that he concentrated more on his handwriting in the letter rather than on his apology. People were commenting on his apology letter that was shared as an Instagram post by Hypebeast and they are tweeting about the same with screenshots of Sachs' story.

People's reactions (Image via Instagram)

People's reactions (Image via Instagram)

People's reactions (Image via Instagram)

People's reactions (Image via Instagram)

Sachs is being called out for his apology (Image via Instagram)

sockjig @sockjig Tom Sachs makes a statement, says he didn’t have enough systems in place to keep up with cultural norms. He had systems for lightbulbs and pens though. Tom Sachs makes a statement, says he didn’t have enough systems in place to keep up with cultural norms. He had systems for lightbulbs and pens though. https://t.co/geA9K1dhRk

Tom Sachs was accused of having a toxic workplace by employees

brendandunne @brendandunne



“We are not working with Tom’s studio at this time and have no release dates planned,” Nike tells Complex.



STORY: Don’t expect a Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0.“We are not working with Tom’s studio at this time and have no release dates planned,” Nike tells Complex.STORY: complex.com/sneakers/nike-… Don’t expect a Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0.“We are not working with Tom’s studio at this time and have no release dates planned,” Nike tells Complex.STORY: complex.com/sneakers/nike-… https://t.co/RiCrDpraey

Tom Sachs was accused of running a toxic workplace where some employees were subjected to verbal abuse, s*xual harassment, and hazing.

The allegations against Sachs included making misogynistic comments about women's bodies, losing his temper, and keeping vintage po*n on the walls. He was also accused of throwing things at people and calling employees terms like "autistic" and retarded. Employees even alleged that Sachs made his assistant do demeaning personal tasks. Some also alleged that Tom Sachs watched po*n in the studio and talked about his s*xual exploits.

Employees even said that gaslighting was something that was an ongoing practice at his workshop and that Sachs had a rigid organizational structure in place. He would allegedly use this to reward or punish subordinates according to his preferences.

Women who have worked at the studio in the past say that Sachs is quite outspoken about the p*rn he views and the "type" of women he is into. He has even been known to have attended meetings with Nike while wearing nothing but his pants. There were also allegations that the basement storage room was also known as the "r*pe room," but was renamed the "consent room" in 2016.

All these accusations are enough for Nike to take the decision of ending their partnership with Tom Sachs. Highsnobiety confirmed that their partnership ended as of May 2023.

Poll : 0 votes