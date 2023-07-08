"This guy has been living in America for 77 years": Donald Trump Dairy Queen visit sparks hilarious reactions online

Former American President Donald Trump recently visited fast food chain Dairy Queen during his campaign in Iowa on Friday, July 7, and managed to garner the attention of many netizens as he was seen perplexed with people ordering 'Blizzards.' In a now-viral video, Trump was heard saying:

"Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?"

UZ 🌎 @legociggy Trump at a Dairy Queen in Iowa: "Everyone wants a blizzard, what the hell is a blizzard?" Trump at a Dairy Queen in Iowa: "Everyone wants a blizzard, what the hell is a blizzard?" https://t.co/CB1tzGCA5u

As he said this, people around him started laughing. Donald Trump then started talking to employees of Dairy Queen and stated:

"Take care of the people, OK? Will you take care of ‘em for me, and we’ll do the Blizzard thing, alright?

As the interaction went viral, several social media users reacted to it. One user, @PalmerReport, reacted to this by writing, "This guy has been living in America for 77 years."

Palmer Report @PalmerReport Trump went to Dairy Queen today and said “what the hell is a Blizzard?” This guy has been living in America for 77 years and doesn’t know what a Dairy Queen Blizzard is. He’s as out of touch as he is treasonous. Anyone still supporting him is a complete idiot. Trump went to Dairy Queen today and said “what the hell is a Blizzard?” This guy has been living in America for 77 years and doesn’t know what a Dairy Queen Blizzard is. He’s as out of touch as he is treasonous. Anyone still supporting him is a complete idiot.

"It definitely is baffling to me": Internet users react hilariously to viral video of Donald Trump asking about Blizzard at Iowa's Dairy Queen

As Twitter users came across the video of Donald Trump not knowing and asking about Dairy Queen's famous soft-serve Blizzard, they started mocking him. Several netizens wrote that almost every American knows what a Blizzard is.

Democratic supporters, on the other hand, wrote that Trump doesn't know about Blizzard but current American President Joe Biden does.

Check out some of these hilarious reactions below:

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



If I were to guess, probably about 98% of Americans know exactly what a Blizzard at Dairy Queen is. It definitely is baffling to me that a former President would not know this. But who cares?



No,… Yes, Trump went to Dairy Queen yesterday and asked "What the hell is a Blizzard."If I were to guess, probably about 98% of Americans know exactly what a Blizzard at Dairy Queen is. It definitely is baffling to me that a former President would not know this. But who cares?No,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yes, Trump went to Dairy Queen yesterday and asked "What the hell is a Blizzard."If I were to guess, probably about 98% of Americans know exactly what a Blizzard at Dairy Queen is. It definitely is baffling to me that a former President would not know this. But who cares?No,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8kV0b8dLGe

Blondina Winter — #TeamSanity, #DeSantis2024 @blondina_winter Trump at the Iowa Dairy Queen looks and acts like the senile great grandfather at a wedding who everyone is embarrassed by. Trump at the Iowa Dairy Queen looks and acts like the senile great grandfather at a wedding who everyone is embarrassed by. 😂

Missy @NitwitMisfit @legociggy Your telling me he's never had a Blizzard? Fake news.. @legociggy Your telling me he's never had a Blizzard? Fake news..

James Kita @jameskita



Drops 5 points in the polls. @ColumbiaBugle "What the hell is a Blizzard?"Drops 5 points in the polls. @ColumbiaBugle "What the hell is a Blizzard?"Drops 5 points in the polls.

Eric Myers ❤️⏳🇺🇸 @eericmyers @ColumbiaBugle Even though I find it hard to believe he doesn't know what a Blizzard is, the way he said it was perfect @ColumbiaBugle Even though I find it hard to believe he doesn't know what a Blizzard is, the way he said it was perfect 😂😂

R @RachelW6659263 @ColumbiaBugle I love Trump but I’m not sure he’s kidding. 🤦🏼‍♀️ @ColumbiaBugle I love Trump but I’m not sure he’s kidding. 🤦🏼‍♀️

Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a visit to a McDonald's restaurant in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year, following a hazardous train derailment. During his interaction with the employees behind the counter, he inquired about their speciality, displaying his confidence by stating:

"I am well-versed with this menu, perhaps even more knowledgeable than anyone present here."

What is a Blizzard? Know all about it here

Notably, Blizzard is one of the most famous items of Dairy Queen. A popular frozen treat that consists of soft-serve ice cream blended with various mix-ins, it is known for its thick and creamy texture.

Blizzard is typically made by taking Dairy Queen's signature soft-serve ice cream and mixing it with a combination of candies, cookies, fruits, or other toppings, based on customer preferences.

The mix-ins are blended into the ice cream using a specialized machine, resulting in a thick and indulgent dessert. Blizzard is served in a cup with a wide straw-like spoon, allowing customers to easily enjoy the creamy ice cream and the delicious mix-ins together.

Dairy Queen offers a wide variety of Blizzard flavors, ranging from classics like Oreo and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to seasonal and limited-time options. They continue to introduce new flavors regularly, providing customers with a diverse selection to choose from.

Poll : 0 votes