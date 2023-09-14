"This is horrendous": Netizens angered following an Indian man's alleged molestation of a South Korean woman traveling in Hong Kong

On Wednesday, September 13, NDTV reported that an Indian man named Amit Jariyal was arrested for allegedly molesting a South Korean tourist who was traveling in Hong Kong. The woman, who was also live-streaming on Twitch two days ago, was approached by the man while she was on her way to take the subway.

The live stream recorded the man touching and groping her despite her strong objections. While the situation only continued to make the woman feel more and more uncomfortable, the man left her alone after another person on the subway stepped forward to help her.

The viewers could clearly see that the South Korean woman was uncomfortable and distressed after the whole incident. However, given that the entire incident was recorded on the live stream, the Indian man was caught and arrested by the police soon after the incident.

Trigger Warning: The tweet includes a video depicting s**xual violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Netizens outraged following an Indian man's alleged molestation of a South Korean woman traveling in Hong Kong

On September 11, a South Korean woman was broadcasting her trip to Hong Kong through Twitch. During the livestream, the woman stopped near a tram stop in the Central area of Hong Kong to ask directions to a certain location she wanted to head towards.

An Indian man approached her. Initially, it seemed as if he was trying to help her with the directions, however, it soon took an uncomfortable turn.

The man attempted to grope her and said to her,

"Listen, come with me. I'm alone."

He continued to repeat these words to the South Korean woman despite her consistently denying and saying "no." In an effort to get away from the man, the woman entered the subway station and tried to get down the stairs.

The man followed her down the stairs and became more persistent and aggressive. On the stairs of the station, he stopped the woman and pressed her against the wall, restricting her from moving any further.

While he was trying to persuade her to go with him, he started assaulting her by kissing her. As the woman was crying and trying to push him away, she exclaimed,

"I'm not alone."

When her crying and screaming for help got louder, another man, who was later seen in the livestream, approached the stairs.

Upon being discovered, the assaulter left the scene immediately, and the woman continued to walk inside the subway station after thanking the man who helped her.

It was later revealed, through an article by SCMP (South China Morning Post) on the incident, that the man was Amit Jariyal, a waiter at a restaurant called Rajasthan Rifles.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and outraging public decency by the Hong Kong police on September 12 after being spotted at Belcher's Street in Kennedy Town.

The South Korean woman was later revealed to have traveled to Macau, where she did another Twitch livestream where she talked about the harassment incident and also showed the scars and wounds she gained during the attack.

Following the incident, the video from the livestream went viral as netizens discussed the man's inexcusable behavior.