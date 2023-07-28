"THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED": Fans joyous as STAYC announces dates and stops for its 1st world tour TEENFRESH

K-pop girl group STAYC will hit the road soon to meet fans globally in its first-ever world tour titled TEENFRESH, as announced recently along with the stops and dates, and SWITHs (STAYC fans) are on cloud nine. The announcement made on Thursady, July 27, on the band's official Twitter handle, displayed a poster with dates and cities that have been added to this tour.

Its first trek around the globe will see the sextet at 11 stops, with more to be included later. These stops will be all across Asia and the US, as revealed so far. The tour name, TEENFRESH, is also the name of the group's upcoming third mini-album, slated to drop on August 16 at 6:00 pm KST. With so much to await and uncover, the fandom is more thrilled than ever.

Further details on STAYC's TEENFRESH World Tour

The HIGH UP Entertainment girl group will be starting off the tour with shows in Seoul (September 23-24), after which it will head to the States, visiting New York (October 11), Chicago (October 13), San Antonio (October 17), Dallas (October 19), Seattle (October 24), San Francisco (October 26), and Los Angeles (October 29).

The new year will have the girls stopping by in Taipei (January 14, 2024), Hong Kong (January 20), and Singapore (February 16). More places will be added later to the girls' itinerary.

Fans are not only on cloud nine regarding the news, but they have also been discussing how the sextet had seemingly hinted at the tour in its recent Teddy Bear MV. Yet others are waiting for further announcements and hoping their cities get added to the list of stops to be declared.

⁺₊⋆ noemi ☾⁷ •ᴗ• missing 2seok @jinsbitxh I just found out stayc going on tour AHHHHH they need to chill bc I’m saving my moneyy

kay 🫧 @s1eunst4r Me explaining to highup that stayc should add a tour date hawaii because hawaii kpop stans are extremely respectful when idols come here and that it’s good for content cuz the vlogs would be so nice and it’d be a good chance for the girls to enjoy a nice vacation pic.twitter.com/JWqfM7Anj7

kath @hwaloved if stayc performs love fool on tour i will need to view every single video from every single stop from any possible angle to make up for not being there in person

yenny #AirForceOne @kimlipsthrone i really think this should play on the screens when the girls perform young luv on tour @STAYC_official pic.twitter.com/ymcmzgh7bD

Although further statements have not been made, ticket sales may commence soon. Meanwhile, fans can expect to find the RUN2U singers -- Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa, and Yoon -- at their showcase in Lotte World Adventure on the day their new album comes out.

More on STAYC

STAYC is preparing to bring out its summer comeback mini-album TEENFRESH this August 16, for which global pre-orders opened on July 27. The agency even launched a promotional website called bubble-arcade.com in line with the upcoming project. Further teasers for the album are set to drop ahead of D-Day. Their last mini-album, YOUNG-LUV.COM, dropped back in February 2022.

Meanwhile, STAYC debuted in 2020 under HIGH UP Entertainment with its debut single album Star to a Young Culture (which is also the full form of the's group's name). Just as the name suggests, the girls have a Teen-fresh concept and their sounds include pop, synth-pop, and EDM.