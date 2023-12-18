"This just goes to show Babyface wasn't lying": Anita Baker rude allegations erupt in wake of viral Houston concert video

American singer-songwriter Anita Baker recently came under fire after she allegedly behaved rudely at her recent concert in Houston, Texas. She reportedly asked people in the audience to turn off their phone cameras and “move back.” Not only that, but Anita Baker also asked the security to escort some people out of the venue, all while staying in tune and beat.

As soon as the video from the concert surfaced on the internet, netizens too, called her out for reportedly being rude.

In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same. The user with the handle @javon_rowry pointed out that crooner Babyface wasn’t lying when he went on record to call Anita Baker “mean,” after she dropped him as the guest singer from her ongoing tour.

A netizen claims that Babyface was right about Baker being mean. (Image via Instagram/javon_rowry)

“What a terrible way to treat fans”: Anita Baker faces backlash after reportedly being rude during Houston concert

On December 15, Anita Baker touched down at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, as part of her ongoing The Songstress Tour. The tour is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Songstress (1983).

In the middle of the concert, Baker was singing Feel the Need from the 1983 album and grooving to the lyrics, “Early in the morning! Later in the evening, baby” when she suddenly ad-libbed:

“Turn off the camera, baby. I don’t know who you are. Move back! … Get on back, I don’t know who that is.”

Later, she also said there was “too much rupture in the front row” and asked the security to help some people out, further emphasizing, “I mean out.” Since the videos of her scolding the audience while never going out of tune went viral, many have accused her of being rude, and some even alleged that she may have been high.

Here are some of the comments in this regard from @therealkj4’s tweet on the same.

It is noteworthy that a few fans who attended her Houston concert came to her defense and explained on social media why Anita Baker was forced to remove some of her audience as they were reportedly “rushing” the stage and distracting her, while security allegedly stayed back and did nothing to detain them.

Meanwhile, Baker also hit back at her critics via X. Here’s what she wrote.

“When they realize, they can’t Stop Your Blessings? … they simply Lie. As in, Liability [laughing emoji]. Screenshots? Are 4ever. Lyrics [musical note emoji], I’m as petty as you are #AnitaBaker.”

The 65-year-old songstress has been conducting her ongoing tour since February 2023. The tour is expected to wrap at the mark of a year in February 2024. As per TMZ, Baker is set to perform in Dallas, before moving on from Texas to California for the remainder of her tour.