“This makes me feel sick”: Netizens react as Kelowna track meet attendee accuses 9-year-old girl of being trans

A shocking incident took place in Kelowna, British Columbia, on June 8, 2023, where a children's track and field meet was interrupted by a man. It was reported that the man accused a nine-year-old girl of being transgender and was taking part in a track meet held that day. Reportedly, the man saw the nine-year-old sporting a pixie cut and began yelling about why boys were allowed to throw. As this incident escalated, the man was asked to leave.

The man even asked the girl's mother, Heidi Starr, to show a certificate to prove that her daughter was female. However, that wasn't all as the man pointed at another girl also sporting a pixie cut and began yelling that she was also transgender. Starr told media outlets that the man's wife also began calling her a "g*nital mutilator, a groomer, and a p*dophile."

Starr told Castanet her daughter is cis-gendered and is raised by two lesbian mothers. She also said that her daughter's confidence was destroyed by that man.

Kari Starr, the girl's other mother said that the incident didn't just destroy their daughter's confidence, but also made her cry inconsolably throughout the event and even after it was over. She added that their daughter was unable to concentrate on her track and field finals and even the shot-put throw for which she had been qualified.

As soon as the Kelowna incident came to light, social media users were appalled by it and called the man out with one person even saying that it made them feel sick.

As internet users came across the news of a 9-year-old girl from Kelowna being called transgender, they were quick to react to it. Several social media users called out conservatives and said that a child should not be going through this.

While some said that they were horrified, others called the man "horrible" for accusing the young girl. Some even said that it was awful and that they "hate the world" that has such people.

@Serena_Partrick You don't care about this girl and what she endured, I bet you jumped for joy. All you care about is having your belief system validated by the state, no matter who it harms.

@Liv_F I had short hair when I was a ten-year-old girl, and was mistaken for a boy several times (mortifying). When I said girl, the people who thought boy were embarrassed, apologised, and accepted that I was a girl. How far society has fallen that someone would now argue the point.

@VirginiaCharger Sad, I had a girl in my elementary who was 5'11" by the time we reached the 6th grade. There's so much diversity in human anatomy it's insane to do this. What a horrible man, accusing any girl with a pixie cut.

@luvssikk How do people get this out of touch with reality where they think 9 year olds need to be "inspected" before they can play sports with their friends

@TheConfusedwaf1 This is awful, why would some accuse an innocent child of something. I hate this world.

Central Okanagan School District said that the man has now been banned from future school events

The Kelowna school authorities banned the man from future school events. They also released a statement, that said:

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, which includes protecting human rights and ensuring safe, inclusive places to learn and work."

The statement added that the school authorities expected adults invited to the events to celebrate the students. It also said that the adults were expected to "govern their behavior" and conduct themselves with "civility and respect."

As mentioned earlier, the man who accused the student and created the scene has now been banned from any school district property or events. This was reiterated by Superintendent of Schools and CEO Kevin Kaardal.

The mother of the 9-year-old girl also filed a report with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police regarding the disturbing incident.

