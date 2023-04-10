"This man is a scammer": The Queens of R&B fans fail to believe Rocky's confessionals about kickback allegations

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B aired the season finale episode on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the two legendary groups preparing to hit the stage together. While some members were focused on giving it their best until the end, other ladies were still navigating issues amongst the group, personal dynamics, and tensions regarding group status.

On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, LaTocha and Rocky tried to explain their side of the story. The latter was accused of taking kickbacks from a promoter to have all four XSCAPE members on a show and also of stealing Tamika's royalty cheque.

While Rocky denied all the allegations, fans refused to believe him. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Fans of the two legendary R&B groups have been really invested in the cast's journey. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

LaTocha and Rocky clear the air around allegations on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B saw the cast getting ready for their stage performance. However, there were several other group dynamics to be sorted out before taking on to the stage. The episode continued with last week's cliiffhanger about LaTocha and Rocky receiving kickbacks.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Bringing Down The Whole House, read:

"The show is fast approaching, and revelations about Tocha's secret business dealings force Xscape into a confrontation that jeopardizes everything; SWV extends an olive branch to Xscape, and the groups attempt to move forward in unison."

Last week's episode of The Queens of R&B has XSCAPE members talking to LaTocha about Rocky allegedly receiving kickbacks from a promoter. Apparently, Rocky had promised to have all four ladies on the show as per the promoter's request and received money for the same. All of this happened without the ladies - Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika - knowing about it.

While LaTocha denied the accusations, her fellow group members had the receipts that contained Rocky and the promoter's conversation. LaTocha then called him up to confirm, but he kept denying the allegations levied against him. He also said that he took no money from a promoter.

In a confessional on The Queens of R&B episode, Rocky said:

"Kickbacks are for people who have to hustle. I don't have to hustle. I do the deals...If somebody paying me, they owe me. That means I did the deal. So this ain't stealing."

LaTocha, for her part, said:

“There have been times when a lot of us have brought shows to the table and have gotten a percentage because we feel like we brought it to the table.”

The following morning, LaTocha and Rocky were asked by The Queens of R&B production to clear the air around the issue. While the latter kept denying the allegations, he also mumbled and stuttered his way through the explanation.

LaTocha's sister Tamika had previously accused Rocky of stealing her royalty cheque. To this, the latter said:

"I don't know how it's possible to get somebody to steal their royalty cheque. You have to forge their name, their social security... plus I don't know nothing about it anyway."

Fans react to Rocky's confessional about the allegations on The Queens of R&B

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Rocky's confessional. They felt that it was fake and that his stutter proved that he was, in fact, in the wrong.

If the entire group didn't know about it, then it is stealing sir.

#TheQueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE Rocky basically said, he got a kickback without using the word "kickback"If the entire group didn't know about it, then it is stealing sir. Rocky basically said, he got a kickback without using the word "kickback" If the entire group didn't know about it, then it is stealing sir. #TheQueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE

Claire @heysistah #TheQueensOfRB . Rocky “ I wouldn’t even know how to cash someone’s royalty check.. forge their name and enter their social security number”. Bruh that’s exactly what she said you did #TheQueensOfRB. Rocky “ I wouldn’t even know how to cash someone’s royalty check.. forge their name and enter their social security number”. Bruh that’s exactly what she said you did https://t.co/6SNIgCUbld

#SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB Rocky doing a lot of stuttering in this confessional and that’s not a nervous stutter. Rocky doing a lot of stuttering in this confessional and that’s not a nervous stutter. 👀👀 #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/kRru3zxwsK

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller #QueensOfRB When Ricky is lying, his eyes get shifty and he stutters. And Tamika said that her signature WAS forged and Rocky had her social security number. He be telling on himself and don’t even realize it #TheQueensOfRB When Ricky is lying, his eyes get shifty and he stutters. And Tamika said that her signature WAS forged and Rocky had her social security number. He be telling on himself and don’t even realize it #TheQueensOfRB #QueensOfRB

Fans also felt that the couple weren't that smart and accepted the allegations without even realizing.

Kellye @Kellye_23 #TheQueensOfRB Tocha admitted that her and Rocky do get Kick back. After all of that denying and lying. #TheQueensOfRB Tocha admitted that her and Rocky do get Kick back. After all of that denying and lying. https://t.co/ZARGLYGJ6T

Moíciara @moiciaratoo #TheQueensOfRB So LaTocha just confirmed in the confessional that once someone brings a deal in they gon get a percentage so basically she just said her and Rocky got a KICKBACK! #SWVXSCAPE So LaTocha just confirmed in the confessional that once someone brings a deal in they gon get a percentage so basically she just said her and Rocky got a KICKBACK! #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/9xfFGfBWjk

Rai @rayxsuh #TheQueensofRB CHILE! Tocha is up here LYING so much! Rocky definitely coached her before this taping. #WWHL CHILE! Tocha is up here LYING so much! Rocky definitely coached her before this taping. #WWHL #TheQueensofRB https://t.co/Ra7AZPaHSa

Rocky: “If somebody paying me, they owe me. That means I did the deal.”



SOOO A KICK BACK?



#TheQueensOfRB #SWV #Xscape LaTocha: “There have been times when a lot of us have brought shows to the table and have gotten a percentage because we feel like we brought it to the table.”Rocky: “If somebody paying me, they owe me. That means I did the deal.”SOOO A KICK BACK? LaTocha: “There have been times when a lot of us have brought shows to the table and have gotten a percentage because we feel like we brought it to the table.”Rocky: “If somebody paying me, they owe me. That means I did the deal.”SOOO A KICK BACK?#TheQueensOfRB #SWV #Xscape https://t.co/67XWi4fXGB

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has been an extremely successful show. It documented the two legendary groups taking viewers on a nostalgic journey and ended with a strong performance. While it is still unclear if the ladies resolved their issues, only time will tell if viewers will get to witness more about the Bravo show.

