“This what Republicans want to see”: Iowa high school shooting on the first day after winter break prompts furore online

A shooting occurred at Iowa's Perry High School on the first day back for classes after the winter holiday break. The incident unfolded around 7:37 am local time, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante reported that the school had not yet started when the shooting began, which meant there were fewer students and faculty present in the building.

Sheriff Infante stated at a news briefing:

“Luckily, so there were very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense.”

The first officer arrived within seven minutes, discovering multiple gunshot victims. Details about the number of injuries and their extent remain unclear at this point.

The shooter has been identified, but Sheriff Infante declined to release further details, assuring the public that there is no ongoing danger. The community is deemed safe, and authorities are diligently working to piece together the sequence of events.

As social media users came across this distressing news of shooting at Iowa high school, they started reacting to it. One internet user expressed a sentiment of political concern, stating:

As the 2024 election campaign season ramps up, it is worth noting that Republican candidates are actively campaigning in the area where the shooting took place.

"It's the person not the gun": Social media users react to Iowa High School shooting

Social media platforms erupted with reactions as news of the Iowa high school shooting spread. Shock and concern reverberated through online communities, with users expressing their condolences for the affected families and demanding swift action to address the issue of the Iowa high school shooting.

Amidst the chaos, reports of medical evacuation helicopters and multiple ambulances circulated, although unconfirmed. Vehicles surrounded the building housing the town's middle school and high school, creating a tense atmosphere.

Iowa High School is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School district

Iowa High School is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School district, and Thursday marked the first day back for students after the holiday break. The shooting at Iowa high school occurred on a campus shared by the middle and high school in the town of 8,000, further intensifying the impact on the tight-knit community.

Eye-witness accounts revealed the terror experienced by students, with one parent, Kevin Shelley, sharing that his 15-year-old son was grazed by a bullet in the back and arm. The injured sophomore managed to find shelter in a classroom, describing the chaotic scene where even the school principal was reportedly shot.

The authorities are now focused on unraveling the sequence of events and ensuring thorough communication with affected families.