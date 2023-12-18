“This tops the I miss my grandma”: Internet reacts as Offset disapproves of critics using Takeoff's name amid Cardi B drama

Offset broke up with Cardi B, with the latter announcing the breakup on December 11, 2023, with a now unavailable Instagram video, stating:

"I been single for a minute now. I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

Some fans were reportedly bringing up Offset's brother Takeoff in their response to the news, to which the singer responded with a Tweet stating he did not want his late brother's name used with the news:

The singer's tweet has since then generated a lot of reactions, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Offset's tweet

Netizens were quick to react to Offset's tweet regarding his late brother's name being used, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Most were skeptical regarding the singer's claim that Takeoff's name was being used by fans concerning the drama singer and his ex-wife, Cardi B. Others blamed the singer for bringing Takeoff into the conversation himself.

Further into her rant on Instagram Live, Cardi B accused Offset of being deceitful, stating:

"...And it's so f**king sad that a n***a-yo this n***a really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident. He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl."

The singer continued:

"Yesterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling. I could have been this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you."

An overview of Offset's music career

Offset started his music career with the hip-hop collective Migos, alongside Quavo and the late Takeoff. Migos had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Culture, released on January 27, 2017. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album chart.

Migos achieved commercial acclaim with their third studio album, Culture II, released on January 26, 2018. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from his career with Migos, the singer is known for his debut studio album, Father of 4, released on February 22, 2019. The gold-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Kiwi album chart.