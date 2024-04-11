"This is a tragic case": Authorities say "no indications of foul play" in the death of 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty 

Days after 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty was found dead in a wooded area on 200th and Homestead Lane in Kansas, officials determined there was no foul play involved in the death of the 27-year-old actor.

In a press release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said,

"Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner's Office have been working diligently with the Lawrence Police Depart,ment and the Brings Plenty family. There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty."

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said in a separate statement on Facebook,

"This is a tragic case for everyone involved.”

Cole Bring Plenty starred as Pete Plenty Clouds in two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923.

Authorities hope to increase trust with the Native American community after Cole Brings Plenty's death

Cole Brings Plenty, who was reported missing in Lawrence, Kansas, on March 31, 2024, was sought by authorities in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. The missing actor’s uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, who stars in the Paramount hit series Yellowstone, issued a public plea for information in the wake of his nephew’s disappearance.

However, five days after Cole Brings Plenty was reported missing, on Friday, April 5, 2024, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department announced the actor was found dead.

In the wake of the tragic discovery, in a press release, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart expressed his regret over the tragic outcome of the case, adding that the police department must endeavor to increase trust with the members of the Native American community.

“Your Police Department worked very hard to investigate the incidents and worked very hard to find Cole. None of us could have imagined this outcome. I learned through this series of events that our Police Department must work harder to increase trust with our Native American community members," Lockhart said.

Shortly after Cole Brings Plenty went missing, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a press release saying they were searching for the young actor in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident.

At the time, briefly detailing the incident, police said when deputies arrived at a residence over reports of a woman screaming, they learned Brings Plenty fled the scene in his vehicle. The police did not share additional details in the case.

In the wake of the disappearance, his uncle Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty took to Instagram and enlisted the public's help in finding his nephew. The Yellowstone actor also asked people to refrain from spreading baseless speculation without substantiated reports.

After the 1923 actor was tragically found dead, Lawrence police chief Rich Lockhart stressed the importance of fostering trust with the native American community to avoid future tragedies.

“Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture.”

Lockhart concluded by saying he hoped their commitment to strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the Native American community would serve as an example for other communities.

“It’s my hope that future bridges we build and partnerships we form between our Native American community and our police department will create a relationship that will not only increase trust and understanding but will also be a model for other communities.”

Family announce funeral services for Cole Brings Plenty

After his nephew was found dead, Mo Brings Plenty shared a statement on behalf of his family asking people to respect their privacy as they grapple with the devastating loss. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

“ I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward.”

Furthermore, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Mo Brings Plenty announced funeral services for his nephew will be held at Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School Gymnasium, starting with a two-night wake service on April 14 and 15 at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of the Life of Cole Brings Plenty will occur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.