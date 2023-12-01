“This is so wholesome”: Fans delighted as BTS Jin’s brother attends the birthday event on his behalf and relays his gratitude

On December 1, 2023, BTS Jin made his fans emotional since his birthday is approaching. However, after seeing the fan-run birthday projects, his brother won everyone's hearts. Fans planned an enormous spectacle to celebrate BTS' Kim Seokjin's birthday. The display would run for three days, from December 1, 2023, until December 3, 2023.

BTS Kim Seokjin's brother, Kim Seok-joong, posted on his Instagram account that the Moon singer had asked him to visit the fan-run events on his behalf and express his gratitude to his beloved fans. Fans were moved by the BTS idol's brother, Kim Seok-joong, who made a kind gesture and lauded him on social media by writing, "This is so wholesome. Seokjin cares about us soo much."

In addition, it is being carried out on three levels at HiKR Ground, located in Korea Tourism Organization Seoul Center, 40 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, and fans received door presents in addition to free entry.

"This is truly extraordinary": Fans were moved by BTS Jin's thoughtful gesture & support towards fan-projects

Kim Seokjin, widely recognized by his stage name Jin, currently serves in the military as part of his mandatory duty to his nation. He cannot publicly appear as a celebrity as he is enlisted in the Army as a civilian as per the law. Nevertheless, The Astronaut singer went out of his way and asked his brother to represent him and thank the BTS ARMY.

In an Instagram post, Kim Seok-joong stated that his Moon singer brother could not attend the festivities personally because of his ongoing military duty. In addition, Kim Seok-joong thanked the fans on behalf of his whole family from the bottom of his heart and said he was touched by the fantastic work the fans had put into the displays.

"I represent my family in thanking the people who really spent a lot of effort to secure such an amazing venue. My brother, who cannot easily move around as he is in the military base, contacted me."

"I participated in his place, and am conveying the thanks he told me to say through this post. Thank you. HiKR Ground, 1st to 3rd floors are all being used for the exhibition. From December 1 to 3, 10am to 7pm. Seoul, Jung-Gu, Cheonggyecheon-Ro 40."

The display was massive, with panels featuring the Moon singer from ceiling to floor with a Christmas motif. The enormous electronic panels were for fans to take pictures with. There was also a unique chamber with a space motif.

It is well-known in the fandom how much The Astronaut singer adores space. Hence, his fans did not leave any stone unturned to create a spectacle of his birthday. Furthermore, this fan-projects is the biggest fan-run event worldwide ever.

As a result, the BTS ARMY were moved to tears as they expressed their joy and appreciation towards the Moon singer and his brother's kind gestures towards them. They poured their hearts out on Twitter (now X) and wrote, "Thank you, Jin's older brother, for telling us that he knows."

Another BTS ARMY wrote on Twitter, "He asked his brother to represent him. This is truly extraordinary."

Meanwhile, Sports Seoul reported on December 1, 2023, that the Moon singer is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2024. The news quickly went viral online, sending the group's devoted followers into an online craze.