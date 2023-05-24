“This will be iconic i fear:” Fans express excitement as Dua Lipa announces her Barbie soundtrack ‘Dance The Night’ releasing this Friday

Dua Lipa confirmed her latest track, Dance The Night, to be released on May 26, for the Barbie soundtrack. As soon as the announcement came, fans flooded the internet with enthusiasm for the singer's new music. The artist teased her new song with a video where she was seen copying a shot from the Barbie trailer, showing Margot Robbie's foot, and blowing a kiss at the camera.

Fans can listen to the song on May 26 at 12 am BST. The official Barbie Instagram page has also showcased enthusiasm for the track. Donatella Versace and Mark Ronson also left comments on the announcement, expressing their excitement.

Meanwhile, the singer is also gearing up for her movie debut in the new live-action Barbie movie, alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and other artists. The movie will premiere in theaters nationwide on July 21.

Dua Lipa fans shared their excitement on social media as the singer confirmed the Barbie soundtrack release.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, and is based on the infamous doll by the Mattel toy brand. In the film, Dua Lipa portrays the character of Mermaid Barbie. The storyline of the film has not been shared yet.

The movie teasers have been gaining traction, representing a Barbie world with various actors playing different versions of the classic doll and her boyfriend Ken.

Fans are excited for Dua Lipa's music to be featured in the Barbie movie.

British singer, songwriter, and model Dua Lipa is renowned for her pop music. The artist rose to global fame with her smash hit single, New Rules, in 2017. The singer's self-titled debut album and its singles, Be the One and IDGAF, received critical acclaim.

In 2020, The New Rules' singer released her second album, Future Nostalgia, featuring disco-pop influences and including popular songs like Don't Start Now and Break My Heart. She also collaborated with several artists and has won multiple awards and accolades, including Grammys.

Her album Future Nostalgia made the singer win several Awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The singer has collaborated with various popular artists, including Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, and Silk City. She is known for her music featuring catchy tones, empowering lyrics, and a unique pop melody. The artist's music is primarily pop-oriented, with influences from multiple genres, including R&B, dance-pop, and synth-pop.

The singer is also known for her fashion sense and has been featured in various modeling campaigns. The artist has millions of followers around the world after making her name in contemporary pop music.

