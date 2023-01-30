American singer Ciara slammed commentator Jason Whitlock over his comments on the recent death of Tyre Nichols. Whitlock appeared to be placing the blame for the situation on "single black mothers," which angered the artist and many others online.

On January 29, the 37-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to express her disappointment over the remarks made by the commentator on Fox News.

She wrote:

"As a black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible. A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers. For you to also undermine single black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad. This woman just lost her son! Do better!"

It is important to note that Tyre's mother is not a single mom. The 29-year-old is reportedly survived by RowVaughn Wells and his stepfather Rodney Wells, who have been fighting for justice ever since the horrific incident took place.

On January 27, the Memphis Police Department released body-cam footage of the assault by authorities that ultimately led to Tyre Nichols' death.

The clip showed the Memphis authorities kicking, punching, pepper spraying, and verbally assaulting Nichols on January 7 while they made a regular traffic stop at night. The deceased was working as an overnight FedEx employee.

He kept claiming that he "did not do anything" but to no avail. Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital three days later.

Jason Whitlock's remarks about Tyre Nichols' death

Trigger warning: This video contains graphic violence. Viewers' discretion is advised.

In his recent appearance on the Tucker Carlson Show, Jason Whitlock blamed "single black women" for the death of Tyre Nichols, since a single black policewoman was leading the group.

Claiming that there was a "racial element" to the incident, Whitlock said:

"And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody. It was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. Looked like gang violence to me.”

Jason Whitlock then added that this is what "young black men" do when they are under the supervision of a single black woman. Whitlock claimed that the violence and chaos among the police authorities is due to their force being run by "single mothers" or "black women."

Jason Whitlock continued:

“And that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department. They’ve elected some, or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we are getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities run by single mothers.”

Barack Obama @BarackObama The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. https://t.co/ITmrNNJhiT

Jason Whitlock further added that it was the "breakdown of family" that led to youngsters disrespecting authorities.

He continued:

“If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police, because you resist authority at all times, because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.”

Tyre Nichols' death due to police brutality resulted in nationwide peaceful protests for justice.

The accused police officers, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley, and Desmond Mills Jr., were fired from the department after an internal investigation concluded that the accused failed to perform their duties.

