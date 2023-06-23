"Those poor babies, they were terrified": Little Feet Daycare Michigan owner's temper tantrum video sparks outrage online

A video of Michigan's Little Feet Daycare owner Deb Ochampaugh yelling and slamming the door at a grandmother who came to drop off her grandkids has sparked outrage online. In the video, the Little Feet Daycare owner was seen tossing the diaper at the baby's face and throwing objects.

As the video went viral, several people reacted to it, saying that this shows how this owner must be behaving with the kids. The video was shared by @TizzyEnt on Twitter. A social media user named @Tmeyer2008 reacted to this viral video and said, "Those poor babies. They were terrified."

In the viral video, the Little Feet Daycare's owner was seen getting into a scuffle with a grandmother who went to the baby care to drop off her grandkids. The owner was seen throwing a soiled diaper and a shoe in the direction of the grandmother.

Ferol Skaggs, the grandmother, told 9and10news about the viral video incident and said that she asked the Little Feet Daycare's owner a question about the outside time. As she asked this, it soon turned into a heated scuffle, and the woman started throwing shoes and diaper at them.

"Well, she got set off instantly with the outside thing, but then when I said I have a feeling you don’t want to take the kids outside because you don’t want to get off the couch. She lunged at me and I had just stood Brylee up from getting him redressed and I was standing up myself and she’s literally shoved me right into the wall," Skaggs further said.

Skaggs said that thankfully her daughter was with her, and she recorded the whole incident.

Social media users react to the viral video of Little Feet Daycare's owner throwing a tantrum

The viral video of the daycare owner behaving badly with the elderly and throwing diapers sparked an outrage. Several social media users said that this behavior is unacceptable.

Ferol Skaggs, the grandmother, said that she is not the only one concerned with this daycare

Ferol Skaggs further said in her ordeal that the daycare owner was furious for asking her questions.

"She grabbed his poopy diaper and just hurled it at the three-month-old. And you can see in the video, it bounces off her face and then she just started grabbing other stuff. She had no in-between. It was just zero to 300," she said.

Skaggs further said that she is not only concerned about this daycare. Earlier, people pulled their kids out of this daycare because of the owner.

It is worth taking note that Little Feet Daycare's license expired on June 18, 2023.

As per 9and10news, a police report was filed after the incident came to light. The report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide if the owner of Little Feet Daycare will be charged with assault.

