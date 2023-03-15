"Three injuries in ten performances": David Blaine injured in viral 80 foot drop video

American illusionist David Blaine dislocated his shoulder over the weekend while delivering a performance at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, March 11, the 49-year-old was performing a trick during his In Spades residency show and had a faulty landing.

LasVegasFill @LasVegasFill David Blaine at Resorts World was outstanding. There's no way this show can last because of the physical toll it takes on him. I highly recommend seeing this and think even the cheaper, nosebleed seats would be great. David Blaine at Resorts World was outstanding. There's no way this show can last because of the physical toll it takes on him. I highly recommend seeing this and think even the cheaper, nosebleed seats would be great. https://t.co/DQGMfFTVpV

The trick involved him making an 80-foot fall into a stack of cardboard boxes placed amongst the audience. However, he landed incorrectly and ended up injuring and dislocating his shoulder.

On March 13, Review Journal columnist John Katsilometes gave an update on David Blaine's health and upcoming shows, stating that his "shoulder is being evaluated this week."

John Katsilometes @johnnykats @reviewjournal Spoke with @davidblaine a bit ago. He's not missing any shows on the books. Shoulder is being evaluated this week. He's had three injuries in 10 performances. Says it would be easier to do just a single show a month, but that is not an option ... #RJNow Spoke with @davidblaine a bit ago. He's not missing any shows on the books. Shoulder is being evaluated this week. He's had three injuries in 10 performances. Says it would be easier to do just a single show a month, but that is not an option ... #RJNow @reviewjournal

David Blaine shared this is not the first injury he suffered while performing his tricks

On March 13, David Blaine took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him lying down on the stage mid-performance while several people surrounded him, trying to help pop his shoulders back into the socket.

After a while, the illusionist continued his performance, as per the news outlet Stuff. Dislocating his shoulder while performing one of his stunts is not the first time that Blaine has suffered an injury during his show.

On March 10, he told news outlet The Las Vegas Review Journal that he nearly blacked out while performing his underwater breath-holding act.

While performing a trick on December 17, 2022, he pierced his left palm. The act involved him slamming his hand over three cups that were kept on an ice pick and were selected by the audience.

On his website, Blaine stated that the Las Vegas show would have his favorite tricks, and he would interact with the audience.

“But a lot of the show will be brand new things that people have never seen before. I visited Resorts World when the theater was still under construction — and fell in love with the room. The stage is high-tech. The ceilings are 85 feet tall. Having such great heights allows me to dream up things that I’ve always wanted to do but has not been possible in any other theater, until now.”

In 2016, he performed a dangerous stunt that involved spending three days and nights standing amidst electric currents with millions of volts flooded by tesla coils.

Born on April 4, 1973, David Blaine is a native of New York. He rose to fame in 1997 by executively producing a television film called David Blaine: Street Magic. He has since starred in and EP'ed several self-titled films like Magic Man, Vertigo, Beautiful Struggle, Beyond Magic, Frozen in Time, Discover Magic, etc.

Blaine's In Spade performance only happens once a month, with four forthcoming weekends mentioned on his website for April, May, June, and July.

