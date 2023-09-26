"Three years older than his new bride when she was born": Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor's age difference comes under fire post-marriage

American stand-up comedian and actor Dane Cook tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kelsi Taylor on Saturday, September 23, in an intimate ceremony in O’ahu, Hawaii. As per the Independent, the couple dated for six years before getting married in front of just 20 guests, including their closest friends and families from both sides.

However, as soon as the news of Dane Cook’s nuptial with Kelsi Taylor surfaced on the internet, social media users began calling out the former for the huge age gap between him and his new wife.

While Dane Cook is 51 years old, fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor is 24 years old, which means they have a 27-year age difference, which is not sitting well with netizens. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted.

Dane Cook earns backlash from X users for marrying a woman 27 years his junior

On Saturday, in a private ceremony in Hawaii, actor-comedian Dane Cook married his fiancé, Kelsi Taylor. According to Page Six, the duo has been engaged since July 2022.

Following a traditional ceremony, the newlyweds held an intimate dinner reception for their limited guests, consisting of friends and families. While fans of Cook congratulated him, most condemned him for marrying a woman 27 years younger than him. Dane Cook is 51, and his wife Kelsi Taylor is 24.

So far, neither Cook nor his new wife has reacted to the trolls and criticism. However, in an exclusive chat with People on Monday, September 25, Dane Cook said that he chose the tropical island of O’ahu as his wedding destination, as the place held a “special place in his heart.”

“[Hawaii] was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

He further added how the wedding had “minimal garden party vibes with bright bold florals,” ideal for holding a gathering of near and dear ones. Cook also mentioned how it was a week-long vacation with the wedding right in the middle of it.

Dane also told People how he, his wife, and the guests all “danced the night away to classic ‘80s hits” underneath a dreamy string of fairy lights. Meanwhile, Kelsi Taylor joined the conversation and told the media outlet how the music was perfect, as they both grew up listening to the ‘80s songs and even bonded over them.

The duo first met at his house during a game night when he was 44 and she was 17. He revealed the same during an Instagram Story Q&A session in 2018.

As per People, the couple will continue staying in Hawaii, which is also their honeymoon destination. Following that, Cook will be hosting a benefit show in Los Angeles on October 5 at The Laugh Factory to raise donations for Maui Strong Fund, a non-profit dedicated to recovering Maui in the aftermath of the wildfire.