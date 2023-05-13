TikToker Cibelly Ferreira has gone viral after she was fired from her teaching position for posting videos of her performing inappropriate dances with her students. According to Milenio, the Brazilian educator teaches English in an unmanned school in the country.

According to Milenio, Ferreira started doing the dances to make her classes more engaging. She explained that one of her students invited her to dance with him and the whole class "enjoyed the interaction." Believing that this is the best way to keep students interested and apply themselves better in the subject, she began making the videos. She added:

"I know how difficult it is for younger students to focus their attention on teaching versus social networks and technology. I can take advantage of their interest and bring them closer to teaching."

Cibelly Ferreira's TikTok clips of her classroom date far back as July 2021 and she has since garnered 9.8 million followers on the platform with over 102.2 million likes. Additionally, she boasts a following of 1.2 million on Instagram.

Her social media pages include photos of herself in raunchy clothes or her dancing solo, in addition to the videos shot in the classroom. While many love her content, there were others who found her behavior inappropriate and were critical of her choice of clothes.

It was soon discovered that in addition to her social media accounts, she also runs an OnlyFans account. Cibelly Ferreira told Milenio that her need for "extra income" prompted her to take up "other forms of monetization" - something that her mother accepts.

While it is not clear when she was fired, Milenio reported that she holds a degree in Biology from the Federal University of Lavras, Brazil. Ever since the news broke out, many of her fans have been suggesting that she become a full-time influencer.

News of Cibelly Ferreira's TikTok videos sparks debate

Internet users were quick to share their support or criticism of Cibelly Ferreira's videos. While many jokingly stated that they would have loved to go to school if she was their teacher, others were shocked by her behavior as a teacher and even called her a pedophile. This started a debate amongst netizens.

As news of Cibelly Ferreira's sacking spread, several cybernauts stated that she was not a real professor but a fake online persona created by her, and that the students seen in the video are fellow Tiktokers who are adults.

However, these reports remained unconfirmed. Cibelly Ferreira is yet to make any statements.

