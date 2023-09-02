“Time to take a drug test” - Denton ISD bus driver gets blasted online for nearly plowing students

After nearly running over a few kids on August 30, a bus driver from the Denton Independent School District was placed on administrative leave. Three young children got off the bus on their way home from school and were crossing the street when the driver immediately started driving without giving them the time to safely reach the other side of the street.

Though the driver stopped the bus before any of the children were hit, Matt McCormick, the father of one of the kids, was quite upset with the incident. He demanded to know what the driver was thinking, if he was thinking at all, before hitting the gas.

Matt’s 6-year-old son quickly took some steps back when the bus started moving towards them without warning, while two of his other friends ran ahead. Dash cams caught the incident that took place in the city of Prosper in Denton, Texas.

A parent of one of the kids also recorded the incident and permitted FOX 4 to use it. However, they did not wish to be interviewed and did not want their children's faces disclosed on TV.

The mother of one of the three kids was heard calling out her daughter's name in the video. Fox 4 shared a short clip on YouTube where one person indicated that the driver should be put through a drug test.

Netizens reacted to the Denton Independent School District bus driver almost running over three kids. (Image via YouTube/@fox4news)

Netizens criticize Denton ISD bus driver for almost running over students

People were furious after watching the video. Some said that the bus driver should not have been just suspended but permanently fired by the Denton ISD. Another person pointed out that the bus driver did not stop the bus before almost hitting the children, rather, the kids were able to quickly get out of the vehicle's way in time.

Father of one of the students is not satisfied with the school district's response

Matt McCormick, the father of the 6-year-old kid who appeared in the video in a green shirt, said:

"I wasn’t even 20 yards away from him, and I would not have been able to help him. Thankfully, nothing happened to him. Nothing happened to the other children. Everybody’s completely fine other than emotional stressors."

Denton ISD confirmed the bus driver’s suspension in a statement and also added that the district was directly in touch with the families of the three students involved and asserted that the parents seemed confident in the district’s solution.

However, Matt said that the only communication he had with the school district was the email that he got this morning, adding that he was not confident about any of the solutions provided by the Denton ISD. He further blamed the school district and implied that they were quite inept at hiring drivers.

Matt McCormick demanded further answers for his 6-year-old son, the other two kids, and any other children to whom this unfortunate incident could happen.