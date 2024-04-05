"To receive an eight-figure offer, for a woman, is huge": Rebel Wilson talks about salary jump from $3.5k on Bridesmaids to $10m on Pitch Perfect 3

In her recently released new memoir, Rebel Rising, actress Rebel Wilson revealed her big salary jump, from earning $3.5k on Bridesmaids to getting $10 million on Pitch Perfect 3. She wrote that she did not care about her small paycheck of $3,500 in 2011, as it was enough to get her into the SAG-AFTRA union.

In an interview with The New York Times about her memoir, Wilson shared that earning eight figures is “huge” for a woman. She said:

“To receive an eight-figure offer, for a woman, is huge. Sometimes women don’t like to talk about that. Whereas I don’t think the guys have any issues saying they get $20 million a movie.”

The Australian actress started her acting career with Pizza in 2003 and went on to appear in movies like Bridesmaids, A Few Best Men, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Struck By Lightning, and Bachelorette. However, she rose to fame with her appearance in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect.

Rebel Wilson reveals how she negotiated for Pitch Perfect

In her interview with The New York Times, Rebel Wilson spoke about how she negotiated for the third Pitch Perfect movie. She revealed that Universal Studios initially offered her $9 million, but she negotiated to add another $1 million to her salary, adding that the studio had earned a good profit from the previous movies in the franchise.

“Universal Studios are incredible, but did they make a ton of money from the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies? Yes. So despite me absolutely loving all those folks at Universal, did I use that leverage to my advantage? Yes. And in the 11th hour, I go, ‘You know, that’s a lovely offer of $9 million. But I need one more to make it 10.’ That’s a big milestone when you’re an actor.”

Rebel Wilson also mentioned that her agency earned thousands of dollars in commission for each film in which she played the role of an overweight girl. And hence, they allegedly asked her not to lose any weight.

“My agency liked me fat because they got hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission for each film where I played the fat funny girl.”

Expand Tweet

Rebel Wilson played the role of Kristen Wiig's roommate, Brynn, in the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids. She gained a lot of recognition for the role because of her performance. On the other hand, she portrayed the role of Patricia in Pitch Perfect, where she was seen as an overweight and confident girl.

However, this is not the first time when she talked about the same. During an interview on the Call Her Daddy Podcast in 2023, she made the same claim where she stated that her agency asked her not to lose or gain more than 10 pounds.

“You can’t lose — I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

Her new memoir is not just about her professional life; she has also included details about her personal life, like her complicated relationship with her father.

Furthermore, Wilson talked at length about her issues with body image, and how her weight affected her professional and personal life. As the memoir continues to create a stir on social media, netizens cannot stop talking about the points stated by the Australian actress in the book. While the memoir continues to receive a massive response, Rebel Wilson has not yet addressed the comments and reactions of the masses.