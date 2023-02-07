Tom Jones Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Tom Jones has confirmed his 2023 tour schedule and is ready to kick off his trek with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30.

Fans can purchase tickets to Tom Jones’ 2023 tour once they are made available to the general public on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The pre-sale starts on February 7, 8, and 9 for several dates. Fans can check out Ticketmaster or Stubhub for more information and to purchase tickets for the tour.

Tom Jones Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

Tom Jones @RealSirTomJones TomJones.com Keep an eye on my website for Summer dates being announced shortly! Cannot wait to see you all along the road this year 🎟 Keep an eye on my website for Summer dates being announced shortly! Cannot wait to see you all along the road this year 🎟👀🎶 TomJones.com https://t.co/7veRjxoaEH

Tom Jones' upcoming tour will hit numerous dates covering Texas, Florida, and New York with stops in Nashville, North Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlantic City. The artist will then continue to Europe.

Here are the dates and venues for the Tom Jones 2023 Tour:

April 29, Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

April 30, Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

May 03, Austin, TX — ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

May 05, Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

May 07, New Orleans, LA — New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 09, Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre

May 10, Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 12, Hollywood, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 13, Sarasota, FL — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

May 15, Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

May 17, North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 19, Oxon Hill, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 20, Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

May 22, New Brusnwick, NJ — State Theatre

May 23, Huntington, NY — The Paramount

May 25, New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

May 26, Verona, NY — Turning Stone Resort Casino

June 16, Belfast, IE — Ormeau Park

June 21, Ulm, DE — Klosterhof

June 23, Munich, DE — Tollwood Festival

June 27, Frankfurt Am Main, DE — Alte Oper

June 29, Baden-baden, DE — Festspielhaus Baden-Baden

July 03, Dübendorf, CH — The Hall

July 05, Brighton, UK — Stanmer Park

July 08, Rotterdam, NL — North Sea Jazz Festival

July 15, Leicester, UK — Leicester County Cricket Club

July 17, Carcassonne, FR — Festival de Carcassonne

July 22, Newbury, UK — Newbury Racecourse

July 26, Esher, UK — Sandown Park Racecourse

July 28, Margate, UK — Dreamland

July 30, Jerez de la Frontera, ES — Tio Pepe Festival

August 01, Alicante, ES — Plaza de Toros

August 03, Valencia, ES — Festival de Terramar

August 06, Saffron Walden, Essex, UK — Audley End House and Gardens

Jones is a veteran in the music industry

Fans are looking forward to Tom Jones' upcoming shows as the artist's most recent concert was on June 17 and 18, 2022. Jones performed at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff alongside Stereophonics, whose Saturday show was broadcast live on BBC Two.

Tom Jones has had a decorated career of over 50 years in the music industry. The artist's popularity as a live performer and recording artist has remained the same over the past few decades. At the age of 75, the artist received the best reviews of his career for his albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room, and Praise & Blame.

The critically acclaimed artist has been praised for his recorded work and performances in his packed concerts.

