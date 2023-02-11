“Too many cbd chewies”: Martha Stewart gets Snoop Dogg tattoo for Super Bowl, leaves fans in a frenzy

Businesswoman and chef Martha Stewart's new Super Bowl commercial for sketchers that debuted on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, features her seemingly getting a tattoo of her dear friend Snoop Dogg.

On Friday, February 10, the 81-year-old celebrity shared a photo of herself on Instagram getting a tattoo, with a sweet caption dedicated to the singer:

"My Dogg! Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg."

The tattoo, drawn on her upper arm by artist Scott Campbell, featured a portrait of her best friend Snoop Dogg with his iconic hairdo, goatee, and shades with the words "My Dogg," inscribed underneath.

The post surprised internet users, with many analyzing every inch of the photo to determine if it was real. One user, @ericrossinteriors, commented:

"Graduated from Queen to Goddess": Martha Stewart's Snoop Dogg tattoo leave netizens awestruck

As soon as Martha Stewart shared a photo of herself with Snoop Dogg ink, netizens scrambled to share their reactions and responses. Many called Stewart a "bad*ss" and the "real gangster."

Others were surprised and commented on the sweet friendship between the two celebrities. User @kerriotta called their friendship "wholesome," and stated:

Many continued to wonder whether the tattoo was real and not just meant for the Super Bowl commercial. User @gwynne_ptrain_posey remarked:

There were a few who were thrilled at the 81-year-old businesswoman's sense of humor.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, @ellenpompeo too responded to her post stating:

"Just when I thought I couldn't love you more."

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been friends for over a decade

The pair first met in 2008 when Stewart invited the rapper to her cooking show and immediately bonded. Dogg soon became a frequent guest on the show.

Both always have good things to say about each other, with the Drop It Like Its Hot singer admitting that he told everyone they were best friends. However, the two have never dated.

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Dogg stated:

"I’ve never met anyone like Martha Stewart. When we come together, it’s a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony.."

Stewart also wrote about the special bond she shares with her rapper friend in her 2018 cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

Neither Stewart nor Dogg have commented on the tattoo.

