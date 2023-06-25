Toraze Davis GoFundMe raises more than $18,000 as bride widowed on her wedding day

48-year-old Toraze Davis reportedly passed away just an hour after getting married on Monday, June 19, 2023. Shortly after the couple exchanged vows and went outside the church to click pictures, Toraze collapsed on the ground. Soon after, an ambulance arrived, however, the groom eventually passed away.

The bride's supervisor, Monica Miller mentioned how the happiest day of their lives soon became the worst tragedy for Toraze Davis and his bride. Friends and family are currently trying to support the bride, Johnnie Mae Dennis.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched five days ago to meet Davis' funeral expenses and it has collected $20,250 so far. A family friend confirmed that Toraze suffered from a medical condition "that was not survivable."

Toraze Davis died of a fatal blood clot shortly after exchanging vows with Johnnie Mae Dennis

A couple's wedding day turned into a tragedy when the 48-year-old groom collapsed outside the church and eventually died. The groom, Toraze Davis reportedly suffered from a fatal blood clot, that ended up killing him. Jewel Robertson, a friend of the couple, told KETV:

“It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was. His heart stopped just an hour after the ceremony had begun. Toraze suffered from a medical event that was not survivable.”

The wedding was attended by the couple's children, friends, parents, and other family members. They are currently trying to console Toraze Davis' widow, who has "suffered through so much."

“Johnnie Mae has suffered through so much and she’s just such a loving person. She’s been widowed and married in a 10-minute span. She’s going to need law services. She’s going to need snow removal when the winter comes,” Robertson said.

Johnnie works at ECO Support Living, as a director, and she organizes several events to help the elderly and people with disabilities live a fruitful life. She has been described as an amazing caretaker by her co-worker and friend Monica Miller.

“I just really want the community and all of us to just support her in the same way that she does on a daily basis,” Miller told KCCI-TV.

A fundraiser has been launched to meet Toraze's funeral expenses

Miller further organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to provide financial assistance to the grieving widow, and to meet Toraze's funeral expenses. The fundraiser aimed to collect $100,000 and has already raised $20,250 with the help of more than 560 donations, as of this writing.

“Both Johnnie Mae & Toraze planned on living the rest of their lives together. Unfortunately, Toraze gave his last breath shortly after saying 'I Do.' All our hearts are aching for Mrs. Davis and her children,” the fundraiser post read.

Miller further stated that the family is currently focusing on looking after Johnnie Mae after she suffered this tragic loss.

