Torvill and Dean tour: Where to buy tickets for ice skating legends' farewell performance as they announce retirement

Torvill and Dean, the most famous skating duo in the world, have announced their retirement as they returned to Sarajevo on February 14 to mark the 40th anniversary of their legendary victory in the 1984 Winter Olympics.

The duo from Nottingham celebrated 40 years of their Valentine’s Day performance in 1984—a day which the two reportedly refer to as “Bolero Day"—by sharing with the world the news of their UK tour in 2025. The tour, titled "Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance," will celebrate the duo’s 50 years of partnership.

Torvill and Dean’s final tour will take place between April 12 and May 11, 2025, including shows in Belfast, Newcastle, London, and Glasgow. The tickets for their tour are available for sale starting at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, on Torvill and Dean’s official website.

Torvill and Dean tour 2025 tickets and dates

Announcing their retirement in Sarajevo, Torvill and Dean shared:

“Returning to the city which provided us such a life-changing moment for us is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories.”

“We’re also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: ‘Torvill and Dean: The Last Tour’. Whilst we continue to work together off ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.”

They added:

“But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years.”

“We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

The tickets for Torvill and Dean’s last tour are live on their official website, www.torvillanddean.com. Besides the website, fans can also purchase tickets from TicketMaster and TicketZone.

Here is the schedule for the 2025 tour:

April 12-13 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

April 15-16 – SSE Arena, Belfast

April 19-20 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

April 23-24 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

April 25-27 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

April 30-May 1 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

May 2-4 – AO Arena, Manchester

May 8-9 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

May 10-11 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Reflecting on their decision to bid farewell to ice dancing, Dean shared with ITV:

“I think there comes a time when you know. We’re not spring chickens anymore but we’re still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it, but that will go.”

“So I think that it is the right time for us to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat (dances) with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing on Ice. We’re looking at it as a celebration."

Speaking to ITV, Torvill shared her expectations of getting a medal in the upcoming Winter Olympics 2026. The ice skater also hoped it would be a gold medal, and “pump more money into the sport in the UK.”

The duo currently assumes the position of the head judges on ITV’s competitive show, Dancing on Ice.