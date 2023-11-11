"Tryna outsell God is crazy": Lil Kim claims her upcoming memoir will surpass The Bible sales, sparks wild reactions online

Lil Kim is set to release her memoir, "The Queen Bee," on March 19, 2024, through the Headline Publishing Group. The memoir is a collaboration with Kathy Iandoli and a foreward by fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

The singer has now stated in an Instagram Live that she expects it to outsell the Bible, which has sold 100 million copies in the modern world:

"My book is done. I’m going to write y’all a letter to tell y’all what’s going on but it’s not really cool… but just know, it’s like that. It’s crazy. When we post our presales, we’ll be surpassing the Bible."

"And that’s crazy. And the thing is, it’s like the Bible like I don’t take that lightly. I already know that. But it’s like some crazy sh*t going on behind the scenes… You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you," she continued.

The singer's statement has since gone viral, resulting in wild reactions, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Reaction to Lil Kim claim (Image via SaycheeseDGTL)

Netizens react to Lil Kim's claims

Netizens were quick to react to Lil Kim's claims that her memoirs would surpass the sales of the Bible, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many netizens stated that they could not take the singer seriously. Others wondered why she made such a claim in the first place.

Meanwhile, speaking about the singer's memoir, Kathy Iandoli stated in another press release:

"I think my greatest takeaway from working with Marc Jacobs on the Foreword and Lil’ Kim on her book where she discusses Marc at length is just how loving of a friendship they truly have."

"In this industry — and I mean both music AND fashion — it’s really so rare to see two people who genuinely love and respect each other. It meant a lot to hear that love come out from both sides and know it was very much a mutual adoration," Iandoli continued.

Lil Kim's latest studio album, titled 9, was released in 2019

Lil Kim released her debut studio album, Hard Core, on November 12, 1996. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's second studio album, The Notorious K.I.M., was released on June 27, 2000. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released her third studio album, La Bella Mafia, on March 4, 2003. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also peaked at number 33 on the Japanese album chart.

Lil Kim had her last album success with her fourth studio album, The Naked Truth, which was released on September 27, 2005. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.