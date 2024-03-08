Valerie Kratochvil GoFundMe raises more than $33,000 for Smithtown East student hockey player

The Smithtown community is mourning the loss of Valerie Kratochvil, a beloved high school field hockey player from St. James who died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Valerie Kratochvil, a junior at Smithtown East High School who competed in field hockey and track and field teams, left the community in shock when she passed away suddenly this week.

While the circumstances surrounding her passing were undisclosed, Mallory Guerin, director of Long Island Field Hockey, who established a GoFundMe page on Tuesday to “help with financial difficulties for Valerie’s family,” confirmed her death on the page. Guerin revealed the teen was a member of their travel field hockey club and added:

“We’ve created this GoFundMe to ask for your support to help with financial difficulties for Valerie's family. No parent should face such worries during this unimaginable loss. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in helping us give Val the farewell she deserves and supporting her family in the upcoming weeks.”

Community offers support to family in wake of Valerie Kratochvil's passing

Donations came pouring in for the family of Valerie Kratochvil in the wake of her death. With over 500 donations, the crowdfunding campaign raised more than $33,000 within three days, inching closer to its target amount of $35,000.

The community members also flooded the comment section of the GoFundMe page with an outpouring of love and support for Valerie's shattered family. A donor, Paolo Acosta, wrote:

“We’re so very sorry for your loss. Our family will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.”

A community member and neighbor, Cheryl Adams, who donated $75 to the campaign, added:

“This young lady lived right near me. I am so sad and heartbroken for her family and for her. May the Lord wrap his loving arms around them at this very difficult time.”

According to an obituary in Greater Long Island, Valerie Kratochvil is survived by her parents, Margaret and Ken, and her twin sister Laurie. In a devastating Facebook post, the teen’s mother, Margaret Kratochvil, remembered her daughter as an innately kind and compassionate person, who was also fiercely bright. She wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful girl Valerie. Valerie was beautiful inside and out. She was compassionate, caring, intelligent, funny and loving — the best friend that anyone could ever have.

As the community grapples with the loss, funeral services for the beloved hockey player Valerie Kratochvil were announced by St. James Funeral Home in Saint James, NY, LEGACY reported.

According to the funeral home, visitation at St. James Funeral Home was scheduled for Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, from 2-4 pm and 7-10 pm.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, March 11, at the Parish of The Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 95 Nichols Road in Nesconset.