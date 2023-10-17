Vanderpump Rules star calls Rachel Leviss affair "perfect storm": Ariana Madix's ex Tom Sandoval breaks down on Special Forces

Tom Sandoval, a showbiz magnate from Vanderpump Rules, is also appearing on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. In episode 4 of the show, he got emotionally vulnerable and broke down in tears while discussing his past few months shrouded in scandal.

From cheating on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, which led to the infamous Scandoval, to then splitting with Rachel months later, Tom received unsurmountable backlash. This sent him spiraling after having his physical and mental boundaries pushed to the limit in the military-themed series.

Referring to his recent affair with Rachel Leviss, Tom Sandoval said:

"It was just the perfect storm, like, my publicist had never seen anything like it. 'A f**king reality star having an affair' on CNN? It's so stupid."

He also discussed the ramifications that came with his actions, which included all his Vanderpump Rules co-stars siding with his long-term ex, Ariana Madix. After hearing him out through his sniffles, his Directing Staff (DS) instructors told him to take accountability for his role in the situation.

Tom Sandoval called out after crying on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test contestant and #Scandoval sensation, Tom Sandoval, fell apart in front of his DS instructors owing to baggage he'd been carrying around recently. Since his controversy broke out, he has been slammed by fans, so much so that he even referred to himself as "the most hated creature of the ocean" in his identity clues on The Masked Singer.

Tom Sandoval discussed with his instructors, including Mark Billingham, that the last "three months" for him had been "hell." When prodded to explain what was troubling him, he cited his messy breakup involving cheating on Ariana Madix and the following affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss as the reasons.

The Schwartz and Sandy's owner stated that he and his publicist failed to understand why every detail of his romantic life was being looked at with a magnifying glass by prestigious publications like CNN and more.

His cheating led to several Vanderpump Rules co-stars supporting Ariana and severing their relationships with him. Tom Sandoval also insinuated that Ariana profited from their breakup by selling "merchandise."

"Seeing people I've been friends with for well over a decade just turn on me, it was just so exhausting."

The entire controversy had Tom Sandoval emerge as the villain, as viewers and the cast of Vanderpump Rules were on, as he puts it, "Team Ariana." Mark "Billy" Billingham and the other instructors from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test called him and his behavior "pathetic" without hesitation. They urged him to take accountability for the things he did instead of "playing the victim."

"The first thing you should be doing is owning it," Mark Billingham said.

Tom Sandoval is currently single. Rachel Leviss had checked herself into a mental health facility in June and, on coming out, "ceased communications with him," according to an Us Weekly report in September 2023. Her birthday falls in September too, which is when she blocked Tom Sandoval on Instagram as he attempted to wish her.

Tom and Ariana had purchased a home during their relationship, but the messy split has left them with the problem of what financial settlements can be made regarding the house. While they try to find a solution, they continue to live under the same roof but have no direct communication at all. She discussed this on Scheana's podcast in August.

Ariana is now romantically involved with Daniel Wai.

As season 2 progresses, the challenges will only get more demanding, both physically and mentally, and only the strongest will survive. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will air a brand-new, intense episode 5 on October 23, 2023, at 9 PM ET on FOX.