Video shows Vermont teenager Hamza Velic run down a man who threw a snowball at his car

18-year-old Hamza Velic is now facing attempted murder charges after a disturbing hit-and-run incident in downtown Burlington. The incident unfolded in the early hours of last Thursday, leaving a pedestrian injured and sparking concerns about escalating violence.

The incident took place at the intersection of Church and Main Streets, where Hamza Velic allegedly used his car as a weapon against a pedestrian. Police were alerted around 2 a.m. and quickly responded to reports of a hit-and-run as reported by WCAX.

Disclaimer: The video is graphic in nature. Viewer's discretion is advised.

The victim, who had been struck by the vehicle, was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Hamza Velic faces attempted murder charges in hit-and-run Incident

According to investigators, Velic, driving a dark-colored vehicle, targeted Oliver Reed after Reed threw a snowball at Velic's car. What followed was a nightmarish sequence of events captured by surveillance cameras.

Velic allegedly made several attempts to strike Reed, with one attack at the intersection of Church and Main Streets being particularly brutal. The impact sent Reed through the air, causing his pants to fly off as he hit the ground.

Velic reportedly drove onto the sidewalk, accelerating and sending Reed airborne again. The vehicle then fled the scene momentarily, only to return for another assault, as reported by WCAX. The victim, after regrouping on the sidewalk, was clipped a second time by Velic, who was allegedly driving at a "high rate of speed."

Hamza Velic pleads not guilty to attempted murder

During Tuesday's hearing, Vermont Superior Court Judge Michael Harris described the attack as "alarming and erratic," Harris emphasized that this was not a case of accidental collision but a deliberate act. "This was intent. He can't say he just went too fast around the speed and struck someone. He was preying and trying to strike this person down," Harris remarked, as reported by WCAX.

Hamza Velic pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges and is currently held without bail. A crucial court meeting on Wednesday will determine whether Velic will be released to his father while awaiting trial.

As per reports by NBC, Velic was already on the police radar for a recent charge of having a stolen Lamborghini.