Viral New Jack City 2024 poster sparks rumors of a sequel of the 1991 film

A New Jack City 2024 poster starring Mahershah Ali is currently doing the rounds on the internet. The image has sent fans of the actor into a frenzy who are keen on watching Ali's take on the 1991 action crime film.

The image was first circulated on Facebook, and thereafter it made its way to other social media platforms, generating curiosity amongst the masses. The New Jack City 2024 poster also comes with a few additional pieces of information. Details about the year of release and the platform on which it will be released were all mentioned in the poster.

Although fans of the movie had gotten their hopes high with the likelihood of a film reboot, unfortunately, the poster being circulated is fake. Besides, some time has passed since the rumors first started doing the rounds. Since then, there has been no official confirmation, either from the makers, the OTT platform, or Mahershah Ali himself.

Is there a new New Jack City 2024 movie coming out?

Rumors have been rife about a possible New Jack City 2024 reboot starring Mahershah Ali; however, all gossip surrounding the same has been debunked already.

The conversations surrounding a possible reboot of the 1991 movie were set ablaze by a fan-made poster for the upcoming project featuring Ali. The poster also revealed that the venture was to be released on Netflix; however, the format was not revealed. Whether it will be a show or a movie was not divulged in detail.

Quite naturally, the poster release created curiosity among fans who have been hearing about a reboot for a long time. However, since then, news surrounding the new poster and a possible reboot has been found to be fake, as there is currently no New Jack City 2024 reboot in the works.

The only New Jack City reboot that can go on the floors is the one written by Malcolm M. Mays. However, he clarified in an interview with HipHollywood that the new movie would not be a reboot but instead a sequel to the original one.

In 2019, Deadline was one of the first media outlets to announce that a sequel was being made. Without going into much detail, they had said that the new project was being made under the banner of Warner Bros. The script, on the other hand, was being written by Malcolm M. Mays.

What is the premise of New Jack City?

New Jack City was released on March 8, 1991, and stars Wesley Snipes as Nino Brown, a drug lord on the rise in New York City, and Ice-T as Scotty Appleton, a detective who wants to bring down Nino's crime empire. The official IMDb description of the movie reads:

"A crime lord ascends to power and becomes megalomaniacal while a maverick police detective vows to stop him."

New Jack City is available on Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, Apple TV, and VUDU.