On November 18, BIG HIT MUSIC reported that Jungkook's success in the North American Market is his singing skills and remarkably stable live performances. The report was initially published by the Korean media outlet Herald Corp, highlighting Bangtan's maknae's impeccable success in the North American market with his debut solo album GOLDEN.

Bangtan's maknae released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3 for those unversed. The album consists of 11 English tracks and was put together by HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) Seven (feat. Latto)- Explicit Ver Standing Next To You (Title Track) Yes or No Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake) Hate You (feat, Shawn Mendes) Somebody Too Sad to Dance Shot Glass of Tears Seven (feat. Latto)- Clean Version

Unsurprisingly, GOLDEN has achieved unprecedented success in North America, and Herald Corp reports it is thanks to Jungkook's silken vocals, flawless diction and pronunciation, and stable live singing. Fans have even lavished praise on the maknae, calling him "Vocal King Jungkook."

Jungkook's voice termed the "greatest instrument" by American media, BIG HIT reveals

Herald Corp began by taking readers through the Golden Maknae's pre-debut days, stating that despite his young age, the maknae impressed everyone with his brilliant vocal range.

Despite not qualifying for the Korean singing competition, Superstar K, his fantastic talent led to seven agencies approaching him to sign under them, including BIG HIT, the agency with which he eventually signed and debuted under their boy group BTS.

Jungkook debuted as the main vocalist of BTS on June 13, 2013, and because of his multi-faceted skillset and talent, he earned the nickname 'Golden Maknae' or the 'Golden Youngster' from the band's leader, RM.

According to Herald Corp,

"With these abilities and charms as a stepping stone, Jungkook is creating a 'Jungkook syndrome' in the global pop market with the songs included in his first solo album 'GOLDEN'."

GOLDEN's title track, Standing Next To You, debuted at number 5 on Billboard's Hot 100, making it maknae's third solo track to debut in the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100. Notably, SEVEN debuted at number one and 3D at number 5.

Standing Next To You also debuted at number one on Billboard's 200 and Billboard's 200, excluding the U.S., cementing his popularity in the U.S.

Furthermore, GOLDEN debuted at third place on the UK Official Chart album chart released on November 11. Bangtan's maknae is also the fastest singer to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify with SEVEN ft. Latto. Music experts confirmed to Herald Corp that one of the reasons GOLDEN did exceptionally well globally was because it was entirely in English.

Luminate, a global music market analysis company, confirmed that when analyzing the top 10,000 most played songs on American music platforms, English takes the unprecedented lead with 88.3 percent. Spanish ranks second and Korean third with a tiny 0.9 percent market share.

Music experts believe the 3D singer overcame the language barrier by marrying English pop with K-pop aesthetics and style. The multi-genre nature of GOLDEN with UK Garage Pop, Afropop, Acoustic, and Electropop, is an added contributor to the album's success in the American market.

Experts cited that the Euphoria singer could successfully flow between different genres and perfectly utilize the characteristics of each genre.

“Jungkook’s natural talent and perfectionist tendencies raised the level of perfection of ‘GOLDEN’.”

The Golden Maknae recorded 4 to 5 songs effortlessly within a week, showcasing his immaculate vocal prowess and range as a singer.

The American music media outlet Consequence noted,

“He knows how to use his voice, the greatest ‘instrument’.”

Jungkook extensively promoted GOLDEN through America, including performances at Audacy Live and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY's CitiConcert Series.

Besides his fluency in singing in English, many believe Jungkook's overall charisma, brilliant vocals, undeniable stage presence, fantastic dancing skills, and handsome visuals make him a perfect package, appealing to worldwide fans.

Finally, American publication NME stated that Justin Timberlake ruled the global pop scene in the 2000s and Justin Bieber ruled it in the 2010s. NME firmly believes Jungkook is the leading pop boy of the 2020s.

“A new pop king prepares to take his throne."

Jungkook's fans take to X to react to the praise Herald Corp lavished on him

ARMYs have shared their proud reactions to Herald Corp's detailed article, explaining the Dreamers singer's incredible success in the American market, owing to his stable live vocals and brilliant musical range. "His voice is his greatest instrument" particularly resonated with ARMYs.

In other news, Bangtan's maknae will perform 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' on November 20 at 8 pm KST at Janchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea.