On March 3, ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung were seen attending a council held by the People's Power Party at the National Assembly.

The political party at hand is said to be the private sector and the government council of South Korea. While people were initially confused as to why K-pop idols were engaging with politics, it was soon brought to their attention that they were present as HYBE LABELS' representatives.

Most fans were overflowing with pride at ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung's impressive achievements and roles at such a young age and commended them for putting on a great professional front.

However, some people were concerned about whether this involvement is beneficial to ENHYPEN or not. While it's hard to argue against the fact that it's a great window for exposure, fans also hope they aren't too entangled with politics.

Fans express a variety of opinions about ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung attending the council of People's Power Party

While there was much shock initially at the sudden drop in information, people relaxed when they found out more about the context and how it has been preplanned since November 2022.

A few months ago, ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung participated in the 2022 HYBE Briefing With The Community and were scheduled to attend the People's Power Party's council alongside Kim Tae-ho, the CEO of Belift Lab and HYBE's COO, who's also a fellow representative.

The news has made a huge majority of fans extremely proud and happy since such recognition buds from the immense popularity and growth that the group has been seeing as of late.

Fans are happy to learn that they've been chosen as representatives since the impact they'd have following their participation was understood to be significantly larger.

However, fans are also aware that this would work as a beneficial relationship both ways. While it's true that ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung attending the show can be a great boost to their popularity and growth, some are afraid that there might be negative side effects to the relationship.

Though the artists are protected by HYBE LABELS, fans are worried about the viewpoint the common masses will have on ENHYPEN with them being involved with politics.

Additionally, this was also learned to be something random and out of the blue. There hasn't been any official statement from HYBE LABELS regarding ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung's degree of participation in the People's Power Party and their stances on the same. Therefore, people are naturally confused and thrown off by the news.

Regardless, their happiness and pride when it comes to the growth of ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Heeseung stand strong. They continue to shower the two with all their support despite all the vagueness and confusion they're carrying at the moment.

After the council, ENHYPEN's eldest member, Heeseung posted a message addressing his experience of the same:

Today, I and Jungwon just attended the Private Sector, Political party, and Government Council of South Korea's People's Power Party held at the National Assembly. Do our faces look tense? To be honest, it's a big honor for me and ENHYPEN.

Understanding ENYPEN's positive stance with their participation, many fans are here to support them through their new embarkation, while some still raise a few concerns regarding what the layers of meaning could hold.

