Was the timing of Rachel Leviss x Bethenny Frankel interview a "weird coincidence"? Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay chimes in

Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member Raquel (Rachel) Leviss, who has kept a low profile ever since the reunion, recently resurfaced and broke her silence about her infamous affair with fellow co-star Tom Sandoval.

Raquel, who is now back to using her birth name Rachel, recently spoke to Bethenny Frankel about everything Scandoval and the backlash that followed. She further chimed in about her time in the mental facility and about her future on the show.

Soon after the interview, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval's ex-girlfriend, clapped back at the RHONY alum for interviewing Leviss and noted that she should have known better. Another cast member of the Bravo show, Scheana Shay, recently chimed in about the interview and pointed out a "weird coincidence" about the timing of it all.

"What is also interesting that I notice — and this could be a total weird coincidence — but the day the interview came out [there was] Emmy voting the next day. I don’t know that they were trying to hurt something with Vanderpump Rules but that was just a weird coincidence as well."

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay theorizes Rachel Leviss' interview with Bethenny Frankel

Rachel Leviss' recent multiple-part interview with Bethenny Frankel left Vanderpump Rules fans flabbergasted. The Bravo star's appearance on the RHONY alum's podcast marked the first time Leviss chimed in on Scandoval since the reunion.

Ever since the news of Rachel and Tom Sandoval's affair broke out in March 2023, it was all fans could talk about for months. Scandoval was so big that cameras had to be picked up again to film one last episode that detailed the aftermath of Ariana Madix finding out about her boyfriend of nine years cheating on her with one of her closest friends.

During the interview, the Vanderpump Rules alum stated that a lot of what was shown during the show was edited out to fit a storyline and that she wasn't one of Madix's best friends in real life. Along with other revelations, Rachel noted that she won't be returning to the show that is currently filming season 11.

Recently, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who was one of Rachel's biggest supporters on the show, chimed in about the interview on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, on September 1, 2023. She noted that Rachel had no "obvious reason" to address Scandoval and called it "weird."

"You’re not coming back to the show, you want to change your name, you don’t want to be in the spotlight, you don’t want to come back to L.A., you don’t want to be a part of this friend group and you don’t want to speak to Tom Sandoval anymore."

During the podcast, Scheana put forward her own theory about the timing of the interview but admitted that it could all be a "weird coincidence." She added that she noticed that the interview came out a day before the Emmy voting started. The Vanderpump Rules cast member added that she doesn't know if they were trying to "hurt something" with the Bravo show or if it was just a coincidence.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming season 11. Episodes of season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.