"Wasn't feeling that Warren performance": Why do American Idol fans believe Warren Peay might not make Top 5?

Popular realitty competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 8 contestants competing against each other by delivering incredible performances. Through the same, they hoped to impress the judges and the live audience, as well as viewers back home to earn enough votes and secure a spot in the Top 5.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Warren Peay delivered his performance for a chance to make it to the Top 5. While the judges complimented him, fans were left unimpressed. They thought it was time for him to go home. One tweeted:

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Wasn't feeling that Warren performance. I think one of the 3 wgwg's will be going home tonight #AmericanIdol Wasn't feeling that Warren performance. I think one of the 3 wgwg's will be going home tonight #AmericanIdol

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the two decades that it has been on the air. Many contestants who have made their debut on the stage have gone on to become established artists with a massive fan base and worldwide concerts.

This week's episode saw the contestants perform in front of a new set of judges. With Katy Perry and Lionel Richie busy performing at King Charles III coronation concert, Luke Bryan was accompanied by legendary pop artists Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette as judges.

Warren Peay performs for a Top 5 spot on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new challenge. Considering the stiff competition and only five of them going through to the next round, the singers promised to deliver their best to impress viewers and secure votes from them.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie gave a glimpse of themselves along with King Charless III and Queen Camilla. Moreover, Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette also took their seats beside Luke Bryan to judge the contestants and provide feedback. Alanis also mentored the singers this week. They had to sing her songs individually and also perfrom in duets.

Warren Peay was the first contestant to compete tonight. Ahead of his performance, the American Idol participant reflected on how difficult it was for him to put his guitar down and adapt to the storytelling method of the song. He discussed the different dynamics of the performance with the mentor.

The contestant performed Alanis' hit song All I Really Want. Considering Warren has only been singing country songs, this rendition was out of his wheelhouse. But he performed decently and earned applause from the judges as well as the live audience. Although it was a different song, he managed to keep his style intact.

The American Idol judges then proceeded to give their feedback. Alanis Morisette noted that Warren had taken her notes into consideration and performed well. She expressed never imagining this version of her own song before. Ed Sheeran stated that the contestant shined even without using his guitar. The judge further expressed that it only biult up his confidence level.

Luke Bryan, for his part, complimented Warren's ability to deliver on stage and expressed how fun it was to watch the contestant grow.

Fans left unimpressed with Warren Peay's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Warren. They were unimpressed with his performance and called it boring. They felt that he will be going home tonight and not make the Top 5.

john smithneil @JSmithneil warren will be going home tonight ... always when someone strays away from their root they go home #AmericanIdol warren will be going home tonight ... always when someone strays away from their root they go home #AmericanIdol

Steph's Pretty Lace @LaceSteph No idea how Warren is still in the competition. He has one of the worst voices and looks as bad as he sings. #AmericanIdol No idea how Warren is still in the competition. He has one of the worst voices and looks as bad as he sings. #AmericanIdol

🐌oscargot🐌 @TheOscargot Warren doesn’t take the advice with the dynamic #americanidol Warren doesn’t take the advice with the dynamic #americanidol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolTop8 Warren Peay singing Alanis Morrissette? I knew he's find his own way of making it work. His voice turned this into Southern Rock with all that grit, working the stage, wailing away. #AmericanIdol Warren Peay singing Alanis Morrissette? I knew he's find his own way of making it work. His voice turned this into Southern Rock with all that grit, working the stage, wailing away. #AmericanIdol #IdolTop8

matt ☻ @justmatty7 Warren’s performance was boring as usual. But will he make top 5? Most likely 🙄 #AmericanIdol Warren’s performance was boring as usual. But will he make top 5? Most likely 🙄 #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this time around. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to deliver their best performances to ensure their safety and keep moving forward. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes the title this year.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

