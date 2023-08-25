Watch: Bodycam video shows moment slain Microsoft executive ex-wife was arrested over his murder

The footage of Shanna Gardner's detention, a suspect in the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan was released on Thursday, August 24, by the Law&Crime network. The suspect, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, has been accused of orchestrating Bridegan's murder.

On the evening of February 16, 2022, the Microsoft employee was reportedly gunned down after dropping off the children he had with Gardner-Fernandez at her home. The victim's ex-wife has been accused of devising the plot with her second husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was reportedly involved in a heated custody battle with the now-deceased Microsoft executive. The Jacksonville News noted that she neglected to show up to Bridegan's funeral.

The arrest of the Microsoft executive's alleged killer

In the footage of Shanna Gardner Fernandez's August 17 arrest, officers can be seen standing outside of the suspect's home as they wait for their colleagues to lead her outside. Authorities noted that the suspects' twin children were also present at the scene, though they were not visible in the recordings.

Expand Tweet

Gardner-Fernandez could be heard telling her children she loved them as she was led out. The suspect, who can be seen in a black t-shirt and jeans, appeared distraught as she was led to the police car in handcuffs. The officials transported her to a local police station, where the tearful alleged killer was formally taken into custody.

In an official statement, State Attorney Melissa Nelson discussed Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's supposed role in the slaying. She noted that in the initial stages of the investigation, it appeared as though Gardner-Fernandez's new husband had ordered an acquaintance and tenant named Henry Tenon to execute the murder.

However, Melissa Nelson argued that all evidence indicates that the 35-year-old mother was essential to the conspiracy.

“This investigation has uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder. Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone. And Shanna Gardner’s indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated, and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan,” Nelson said.

Expand Tweet

Despite Nelson's allegations, Gardner-Fernandez denied any involvement in the slaying of the Microsoft executive. In an interview with the Times-Union, she claimed that she has been keeping her distance from her ex-husband's family as a sign of respect.

"I feel for Jared's family and what they are going through. I can't even imagine. I have tried to be respectful. I have tried to give them space," she said.

However, evidence appeared to contradict Gardner-Fernandez's claims of innocence. As Sportskeeda has noted in the past, a local business owner known to the suspect claimed that she had discussed the possibility of murdering the Microsoft executive. The case against the 35-year-old mother is currently ongoing.