On November 22, 2023, Adam Claiborne, a Tennessee police officer, shot and killed a 44-year-old suspect, Steven James Murphy, who attempted a double robbery in Murfreesboro.

On November 23, 2023, Murfreesboro Police Department released body camera footage of the incident along with moments leading up to the shooting with the suspect's face blurred out.

Following the shooting, Steven James Murphy was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was eventually declared dead.

The suspect charged at the Tennessee police officer with knives

Murfreesboro Police Department reported that on November 22, 2023, at about 9:15 am, officers responded to an armed robbery of an armored truck at an ATM on North Thompson, when the suspect, Steven James Murphy, attempted to rob a worker there.

At a press conference, Murfreesboro Police spokesperson Larry Flowers stated that the worker produced a gun, which led Steven to escape the scene.

The suspect then entered Jason's Deli, located in the Oaks Shopping Center, and tried to rob the store.

In the body camera footage released by Murfreesboro Police Department, the Tennessee officer is seen opening the door of the store and calling out the suspect, who is located behind the counter.

Murfreesboro Police Department reported that Steven James Murphy charged at the officer with two large knives, disregarding all commands to stop.

Fox News reported that when Steven James Murphy disobeyed the orders by Adam Claiborne, the officer discharged his service weapon and fired several shots.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities also confirmed that the six employees who were inside Jason's Deli at the time of the attempted robbery were not injured and were safely evacuated.

The Tennessee police officer has been placed on routine administrative leave with pay pending investigation

WGNS reported that District Attorney General Jennings Jones asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to take charge of an investigation into the shooting.

The report by WGNS mentioned that as the Murfreesboro Police Department has body cameras on all officers, the footage of the incident can be used by the investigators and courts. A statement issued by the bureau read:

"TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration."

Murfreesboro Police Department reported that following the incident, Officer Adam Claiborne has been placed on routine administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.