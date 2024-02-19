Watch: British man attacks Thai Airways crew member during flight from Bangkok to Heathrow

A British man was captured on video assaulting a Thai Airways steward after causing extensive damage to the aircraft's toilet on a flight from Bangkok to Heathrow on February 7. The video, which was circulated across social media, first saw the man trying to attack a fellow passenger as a steward tried to handle the situation. However, the man soon punched the crew member in the face and he fell to the floor.

Upon landing, the Metropolitan Police arrested the 35-year-old man for endangering the aircraft and assaulting the steward.

"We met the aircraft on arrival and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft," the police stated, as per The Sun.

"It was rough": Passenger recounts incident as man punches Thai Airways steward

A British man reportedly got violent while he was in the bathroom on the Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Heathrow last Wednesday. The situation ended in a physical altercation as a fellow passenger tried to get the man out. When a staff member on the flight tried to intervene, he was punched in the face.

As per Metro, the woman who caught the assault on camera said:

"He was in the toilet and he started screaming and shouting. He started smashing the door and it came away from the hinges. An older guy – in the white t-shirt – tried to get him out. A fight broke out and he ended up smacking the flight attendant. I think he broke his nose."

The woman claimed that the British man became verbally abusive and two fellow passengers "kept pulling him down" to keep him in his seat.

"It was rough. People were swapping seats and moving kids to the back of the plane. [Upon landing] the police came on and got him off," she continued.

Passengers reported that they were warned that the Thai Airways flight might have to make an emergency stop in Dubai if the situation did not improve. As per Metro, the Metropolitan Police arrested the man upon landing. They stated that another man was taken to the hospital and his condition was "assessed as not life-threatening."

A fight broke out mid-air on a Bangkok-India Thai Airways flight in 2022

On December 26, 2022, a violent altercation broke out mid-air on Thai Smile Airways, a former subsidiary of Thai Airways, on a flight from Bangkok to Kolkata. A video of the fight soon went viral and featured a man being assaulted by two or more passengers. According to The Economic Times, the fight broke out when the man refused to abide by the airline's safety protocol and ensure that his seat was in the upright position.

Citing back pain, the man refused to adjust his seat despite repeated requests from the cabin crew on the Thai Airways flight. Fellow passengers took things into their own hands and began arguing with him and the situation ended in a physical altercation.