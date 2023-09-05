Watch: Chilling video shows a man hitting a 60-year-old woman in NYC subway

On Sunday, September 3, footage of an assault on the NYC subway went viral across multiple social media platforms. According to The New York Post, the attack occured on Friday, September 1, when a male suspect beat a 60-year-old woman with her own cane. The New York Police Department reported that the case currently remains under investigation.

As of September 5, there are no suspects in custody for the NYC Subway assault. Officials believe that the attacker was not known to the victim prior to the incident. The woman, whose name has not been released, is reportedly in stable condition.

The timeline of the NYC Subway assault

In the early hours of Friday, a passenger on an NYC Subway car recorded a male suspect beating the 60-year-old woman with her own cane. In the footage, the suspect can be seen grabbing the cane from the woman, causing her to fall.

As she struggled on the ground, the assailant hit the victim at least 50 times, striking her head, hands, and body. Notably, despite the fact that the attack lasted for over two minutes, nobody in the subway intervened.

During the vicious attack, the suspect even paused in several instances, at one point in order to pull up his loose trousers. When he was done beating the woman, he appeared to calmly collect his bag before walking away from the scene. In the reflection of the subway car's glass, an employee can be seen frantically attempting to contact officers. The 60-year-old woman, on the other hand, remained lying injured on the platform.

At 3:30 am, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call regarding the incident. Officials noted that by the time they arrived at the scene, two unidentified suspects had fled the platform. While one of the suspects is believed to be the man in the video, it is reportedly unconfirmed what role the other played in the incident. Officials found the injured woman, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the New York Times, the NYC Subway remains a hotbed of violent crimes. However, the NYPD have claimed that despite this, the crime rate on the public transport system is currently in decline.

In an official statement, MTA CEO Jano Leiber claimed that the subway was generally safer than it had been in the past. The CEO said:

"The question that New Yorkers ought to focus on is what's the broad trend? And the broad trend is since the beginning of this year we're down 6%. We had a bad couple weeks but the presence of police has improved rider confidence."

ABC NY reported that despite the claims, misdemeanour assaults on the subway saw a 16.5% rise in 2023.