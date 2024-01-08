WATCH: Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted 'twinning' in matching outfits at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner painted the 2024 Golden Globes red with their public appearance. The couple entered LA’s Beverly Hilton Hotel together but what stole the limelight was their color-coordinated all-black ensembles. The beauty mogul was out on Sunday night to support her man, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category.

Timotheé Chalamet bagged the nomination for his brilliant stint in the movie Wonka. Notably, this marked the actor’s third Golden Globe Award nomination after Beautiful Boy in 2019 and Call Me By Your Name in 2018. The couple kept their sparkle game up-notch with Timotheé looking dapper in a shimmery black jacket and Kylie oozing oomph in a matching embellished look.

Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walk in together at 2024 Golden Globes

The Dune star chose a sparkly black suit from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane. A cropped top layered with an embroidered jacket was paired with Chelsea boots and tux pants.

When it came to accessories, the Hollywood actor chose a statement black-and-silver chain necklace with a matching diamond-encrusted watch.

Timotheé Chalamet’s ladylove complemented his dashing attire in a sparkly body-hugging dress of her own. With lace detailing, her daring choice featured an open back. The vintage number designed by Hanae Mori was accessorized by a statement ear cuff. The bombshell completed her look with subtle makeup and a messy chic bun with loose strands caressing her face.

Though the couple did not walk the red carpet together, they entered the ceremony walking hand-in-hand.

Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sat up for the show and were spotted deeply engrossed in a conversation.

One of the major highlights of their appearance together came when the couple shared a kiss that was caught on camera.

Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship timeline

The duo kept fans guessing for months before they made their romantic relationship official with a public appearance together. The celebrity couple was first linked in April 2023 but it wasn’t until they were captured kissing at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in September that they made their public debut as romantic partners.

The reality TV star previously dated rapper Travis Scott on and off for about six years before they called it quits for good in January 2023. The exes share two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Timotheé Chalamet's dating history includes links with actress Lily-Rose Depp and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Since their concert outing, Kylie and the Oscar-nominated star have been spotted together at the 2023 US Open and also at the New York Fashion Week.

Timotheé Chalamet was nominated alongside actor Matt Damon for air, Nicholas Cage for Dream Scenario, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction. It was Paul Giamatti who won the coveted award and defeated the rest of the nominees.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer was named best motion picture, drama, and Anatomy of a Fall won the film for best non-English-language motion picture. Meanwhile, The Boy and the Heron was named the best-animated film.

When it came to television, Succession won the best drama series, while The Bear was named best TV series, musical or comedy.

The 2024 Golden Globes aired on Sunday, January 7, at 8 pm ET exclusively on CBS. The ceremony is also available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.