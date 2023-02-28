WATCH: Video shows Bronx Food Universe cashier Lisbel Rodriguez Luna pummeled by woman in brutal attack

On Sunday, February 26, a brutal attack on a cashier at a Bronx Food Universe was caught on surveillance cameras. Shocking footage of the incident, which reportedly shows a woman and her adult daughter assaulting cashier Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, has since gone viral.

In the video, several women can be seen approaching 25-year-old Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, before they allegedly begin pulling her hair and striking her repeatedly. Employees at Bronx Food Universe attempted to restrain the attackers, but they struggled to stop the assault in time.

According to Fox, in the aftermath of the attack, Luna was left severely injured. She said that despite the fact that she was afraid of the potential of further violence in the future, she had no choice but to continue working at the Bronx store.

The events that supposedly led to the Bronx assault

According to Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, the Bronx assault was rooted in an incident that took place weeks ago, when she had an argument with the suspects. She claimed that the suspects had attempted to cut in line when trying to cash in recyclable bottles, when Luna had told them they needed to wait.

She said:

“There were two other women on line and she came around and handed me the ticket and I asked her, I said, ‘Miss, is it your turn? Did she give you her turn,’ I asked pointing to the woman who was waiting in line."

The woman is said to have responded:

“She said, '(...)that’s not your business. You better just give me my money,'” Luna told The Post. “‘I’m going to kick your a*s. I’m going to (...) kill you. I’m going to bring my daughters and we’re all going to kick your a*s!’"

Luna said that at the time, she had felt intimidated by the women, so she responded by taking the bottles and giving them the money.

She said:

“I took her ticket and gave her her money, about $15. was terrified.”

Jose Minaya, the manager at the Bronx store, said that after the women returned on Sunday, he had confronted them, as he had anticipated that she would behave aggressively.

He claimed that he even tried to hide Luna, but that there was no use, as the suspect waited. He also accused the suspect of calling her daughters preparation for the assault.

Minaya said:

“But the woman waited outside. You can see her here in the video waiting outside, calling her daughters and then her daughters came. It was three daughters and another older woman, so there were five of them all together.”

In an official statement, an NYPD spokesperson said that the victim denied medical attention at the scene. The Bronx assault remains under police investigation.

