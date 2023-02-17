 WATCH: Video shows Florida woman Nashali Alma fighting off attacker in gym

On January 22, cameras in a Florida gym recorded footage of Tampa woman Nashali Alma fighting off an attacker.

In the footage of the incident, 24-year-old Nashali Alma can be seen exercising in an apartment gym when she is approached by the assailant, identified by Florida authorities as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones.

Xavier Thomas-Jones can reportedly be seen attempting to grab Nashali Alma before she pushed him away and attempted to call 911 while creating a distance. Thomas-Jones allegedly went after her, trying to grab her phone to prevent her from calling authorities.

HCSO @HCSOSheriff A woman shares her experience after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex's gym.



CBS12 reported that as the suspect grabbed Alma once more, she struck him repeatedly as he tackled her to the ground. As he held her down, she got out of his grip while trying to call the police. She eventually fled from the suspect.

In an interview with Inside Edition, she said that she eventually managed to get into an apartment complex after making her escape.

Nashali Alma describes the traumatic experience

In an interview, Nashali Alma told Inside Edition reporters about the moments leading up to the attack. She said that she was exercising in the gym alone when she saw the suspect attempting to enter. As she had seen him working out, she thought nothing of letting him in.

She said, however, that he soon became aggressive. She told reporters:

“As soon as he was approaching me, I pushed him."

She continued:

“I said, ‘Bro, what (...) are you doing? Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.’ He started chasing me around the bench, and we ended up on the other side of the gym.”

She added that she is glad that she fought back, and she hopes that her efforts serve as an inspiration to other young women. She said:

“As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape."

Dirty_Worka 💀 @Dirty_Worka @HCSOSheriff Love this. Sending it to my daughters. Proud of the young lady in the video. @HCSOSheriff Love this. Sending it to my daughters. Proud of the young lady in the video. 💪

She noted that victims of an assault should reach out to law enforcement early. She said:

“It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person."

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended Alma's actions to Inside Edition reporters. He said:

“I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman. This woman’s strength, courage, and determination are inspiring. I know that her bravery to share this story will impact the lives of many other women.”

LL Cool Jay @PorshaJay @HCSOSheriff @OhThatsAT Eye opening for sure. I let ppl in my apartment gym all the time. Would never think this could happen to me! @HCSOSheriff @OhThatsAT Eye opening for sure. I let ppl in my apartment gym all the time. Would never think this could happen to me!

According to the New York Post, Xavier Thomas-Jones was detained within 24 hours of the incident. Authorities stated that he later admitted to officers that he had assaulted a second woman shortly before his arrest. Besides the charges of assault, he also faces counts of false imprisonment, burglary, and kidnapping.

