WATCH: Video shows man trying to steal $22K worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue in Buckhead

According to authorities, a man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday for attempting to steal merchandise worth more than $22,000 from a luxury store in Buckhead.

The burglar, identified as 33-year-old Zabare Royale, was caught on surveillance cameras taking items from the store. Police stated that they responded to the scene sometime after 1 am. He was apprehended from the shoe section stockroom of the Buckhead store.

Body camera footage released by the City of Atlanta Police Department shows the responding police officers searching for Zabare Royale throughout the store before locating him in a stockroom on the second floor.

In the video, at least two police officers are seen arresting the burglar at gunpoint. Responding officers can be heard yelling:

"Get down, get the f*** down. Get down!"

Warning: Video contains expletives. Viewer discretion is advised.

The man, clad in black, was handcuffed without incident. He can be seen getting down on the floor as officers put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him. One of the officers checks his pockets before the Buckhead store burglar is pulled up.

According to authorities, Zabare Royale was charged with burglary, theft, by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a felony.

Onsite security reported the Buckhead luxury store burglar to the police

Around 1 am on Thursday, police in Buckhead, Atlanta, responded to a silent alarm from a Saks Fifth Avenue store located at 3440 Peachtree Road NE. According to authorities, responding officers were informed by onsite security personnel of a black-clad intruder.

The City of Atlanta Police Department said:

"Upon their arrival, officers met with on site security who advised a male, wearing all black, was seen on surveillance cameras walking around the store taking items, and placing them into a suitcase. Officers entered the business and began a sweep of the men's section located on the second floor. During this time, officers located a male matching the suspect's description in the shoe stockroom."

According to the statement, Zabare Royale entered the Buckhead luxury store through an emergency exit door. After he was detained, officers found a bookbag that Royale was carrying, containing a wire cutter, hammer, screwdriver, and other miscellaneous items used to break into the establishment.

Law enforcement officers also discovered stolen goods worth over $22,000. Following his arrest, Zabare Royale was taken to the Fulton County jail on charges of burglary and theft, amongst other things.

Saks Fifth Avenue is an American luxury department store chain that has its headquarters in New York City. It was founded by Andrew Saks in 1867.

