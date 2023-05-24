"We dodged a bullet": Margot Robbie's Gal Gadot revelation about Barbie role leaves netizens content

With all the buzz surrounding the upcoming Greta Gerwig film Barbie, a new revelation from Margot Robbie, the titular actress for the Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig project, has rocked the internet. In a recent interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie revealed many interesting facts about the upcoming film, including the fact that Gal Gadot was the original choice to play Barbie.

Gadot, who is well-known for her appearance in many hit franchises like Fast and Furious and Wonder Woman, may have looked good as the beautiful Barbie, but it seems that fans are more than happy that the role eventually went to Margot Robbie, who most believe is perfectly suited for the portrayal of the blonde beauty.

Robbie said in the interview with Vogue:

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork."

This revelation was met with much relief by enthusiastic fans, who revealed how they were glad the film developed the way it did, with Robbie in the lead role.

How are fans reacting to Margot Robbie's revelation about Gal Gadot's apparent casting in Barbie?

It seems that most fans are relieved that Robbie plays the titular character in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film. Though Robbie spoke in greater details on the matter in the interview, claiming how perfectly Gadot would have fit in the role, fans had a different opinion on social media sites like Twitter.

Check out how fans have responded to this revelation about the casting:

Anyhow, there were also those who considered both the actors to be a good fit for the role but were content that Robbie finally did it.

Barbie will premiere in theatres on July 21, 2023, the same day as Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film additionally stars Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ana Cruz Kayne, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans, and Connor Swindells, among others, in key roles.

