"We just like to kiss each other": Kylie Jenner denies romance rumors with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

In the July 27 finale episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou addressed the rumors about them dating and "having s*x." The two best friends are always seen either kissing or embracing each other. Fans and media outlets quickly jumped on the 'Are they dating' wagon, but Kylie clarified that the skinship was a normal dynamic in girl friendships.

The dating speculations first emerged after Kylie posted a video on Valentine's Day this year with the caption, "Forever valentine ♾️."

The post contained five photos of the two posing for a photo session on a basketball court. One of the pictures showed Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou kissing each other on the lips.

"When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff," Kylie clarified.

The two pals have been reportedly inseparable since they were in middle school.

"Stassie is like a sister": Kylie Jenner on rumors of her dating BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

On July 27, 2023, the season 3 finale of The Kardashians aired on the Hulu network. Kylie was seen talking to Stassie Karanikolaou about the dating rumors. She asked her childhood friend,

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks we are dating these days?"

Stassie Karanikolaou simply agreed with the make-up mogul, saying she thought it was "weird." After a few moments, Kylie Jenner talked about the news and her fans' outlook on the matter, saying,

"All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having s*x.'"

The Kylie Cosmetics owner found the whole thing amusing and jokingly said,

"I wish we were."

Both Kylie and Stassie denied all the dating rumors in The Kardashians episode. Kylie finally noted that,

"It would have just been way easier if I was s*xually attracted to you."

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou have known each other for over a decade. In a confessional, the reality TV star shared, "Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13." She added that Stassie was definitely her oldest friend.

"We grew up together. We've been through so much together," Kylie said, adding "Stassie is like a sister" to her.

Kylie's conversation about the best friend dynamic with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner

🦄 BARBIE TINGZ 🦄 @____ShaNiqua Why do I feel like Kylie Jenner and Stassie are secretly dating 🤔.

The relationship rumors did have an impact on Kylie Jenner. It was on her mind during the shoot because she mentioned it earlier in the same episode. While on a hike with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and sister Kendall Jenner, the influencer remarked:

"The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now. I always make out with Stass. I don't know why this is a new thing."

Disick, 40, contemplated the words and replied, "That's just what you guys do," referring to Kylie and Stass kissing each other. The conversation continued with Kylie generalizing the idea of making out with her friend, saying, "A lot of best girlfriends do that." Scott Disick agreed, adding, "They just make a story out of everything."