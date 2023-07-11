"We're getting near guys!": Fans excited as BABYMONSTER set to debut in September, Yang Hyun-suk sharing album details raises anticipation

On July 11, 2023, YG Entertainment announced that their rookie group BABYMONSTER aims to debut in September. Also known as BAEMON, the seven-member group will be the first girl group to debut under the company after global superstars BLACKPINK's 2016 debut. Fans who had already gotten a taste of the trainees' skills and talents in the Last Evaluation series, reacted positively to this update.

BABYMONSTER was introduced in December last year and has since been on the K-pop fandom's radar. Although the rookie group was involved in a few controversies, it also broke several records. It became the fastest K-pop girl group to reach two million subscribers on YouTube and became the first girl group to reach one million followers on Instagram before its debut.

Apart from announcing the debut month, the former CEO of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, also shared details about the group's album that ignited curiosity among fans. Yang, who is also a famous producer, is preparing the seven-member group for their debut under his direction.

Yang Hyun-suk reveals that BABYMONSTER's music video is in the post-production stage

As the K-pop world eagerly awaits the group's debut, YG Entertainment revealed when BABYMONSTER will enter the industry. Although the debut date is yet to be announced, the company confirmed that the rookie group will debut in September 2023, as per a July 11, 2023 press release.

With about two months to go, producer and former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk, who is in charge of BABYMONSTER's debut, shared some exciting news about the debut album. The title track, or the debut song, will reportedly be an intense hip-hop number.

He added that famous producers across the globe participated in the making of the album as the company held several song camps to secure the best fit for the group. Yang also shared that the choreography and music video are currently in the post-production stage.

Fans react to announcement about BABYMONSTER's confirmed debut month

Fans were excited to finally know the exact month the rookie group will make their mark in the music industry. Many gushed over the album and song details that Yang shared while others tried to figure out a possible timeline of when netizens will be treated to concept photos and teasers.

BABYMONSTER consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. The group caught fans' attention by releasing the vocal-heavy pre-debut title track Dream on May 14, 2023. While the group was praised for its impressive vocals, it also landed in various controversies. One of the major criticisms it received was for debuting Chiquita, who turned 14 years old a few months ago in February.

