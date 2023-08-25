"We're going to need to see your girth certificate": Donald Trump 215lbs booking weight sparks hilarious reactions online

On Thursday, Donald Trump appeared at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on felony charges related to the 2020 presidential elections. His mugshot has unsurprisingly left the internet in a frenzy. However, the former president is also getting relentlessly trolled for his weight. One netizen wrote online:

Expand Tweet

The former POTUS was booked just before 8 pm ET, and his height and weight were listed as 6’3’’ and 215 pounds, respectively. It was also mentioned that he had blue eyes with “blonde or strawberry” hair. His booking number is reportedly PO1135809.

Expand Tweet

Donald Trump’s weight and height were reported by news outlets prior to him arriving at jail. During a physical examination conducted by former White House Physician Ronnie Jackson in 2018, his weight was listed as 239 pounds.

This is the fourth time this year that Donald Trump has turned himself in to law enforcement after criminal charges were brought against him.

It seems like the internet is having a field day with his short stint in jail. Many have flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with hilarious memes.

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Donald Trump’s supposed 215 pounds weight

Netizens found it hard to believe that the 77-year-old only weighed 215 pounds. Several internet users took to X (formerly Twitter) to troll him for his weight relentlessly. A few reactions online read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Internet users found it hard to believe that the businessman weighs 215 pounds. His eating habits had definitely left many under the assumption that he would weigh much more. According to Culture Trip, the former president does not eat breakfast in the morning, but if he does, it would reportedly be bacon and eggs, cereal, or a McDonald’s McMuffin. He is reportedly also not a fan of consuming caffeine of any kind.

Trump has revealed in the past that he prefers to have a brown bread meatloaf sandwich for lunch.

His former manager, Corey Lewandowski, revealed in the book Let Trump Be Trump that “the president would usually go 14 to 16 hours without eating.” However, he thoroughly enjoys a decadent dinner. Trump is famously known for his love for fast food. Lewandowski revealed that his McDonald’s dinner includes:

“two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake- a total of 2,430 calories.”

The former president is also rumored to consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day. He does not have alcohol.

Following his 20 minutes of jail time, he was released on a $200,000 bond. Speaking to reporters following the same, Trump said:

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong and everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support and that goes with the other ones too. What they’re doing is election interference.”

Since then, the Truth Social founder has returned to X (formerly Twitter). He shared his mugshot in his first tweet since his return.

Donald Trump's trial date is yet to be announced as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis rallies for October 23 to be set as the date.