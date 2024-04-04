"We sincerely apologize": EDAM Entertainment releases statement about the fan who was misrecognized as a fraudulent ticket trader at IU's concert

On Thursday, April 4, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment released a statement apologizing for the recent incident regarding a fan being misrecognized as a fraudulent ticket trader at the idol's world tour concert.

During IU's Seoul concert, a fan was contacted by EDAM Entertainment with speculations that they were a fraudulent ticket trader. However, the fan sent a series of proofs explaining her innocence in the issue.

Expand Tweet

The agency accepted her statement and confirmed that she could enter the venue without any issues. However, she was still denied entry and her seat was also found to be occupied by someone. This led to netizens criticizing the entertainment agency for its poor management and security.

Addressing and apologizing for the incident that unfolded, EDAM Entertainment released a statement:

"We sincerely apologize to the fan who experienced inconvenience regarding the response process."

The agency also stated,

"We are working with our team to create a better plan moving forward. We will do our best to make sure that something like this will not happen again."

EDAM Entertainment apologizes to the fan who was denied entry to an IU concert after being misrecognized as a fraudulent ticket trader

As reported by Koreaboo, one of the fans who booked a ticket for IU's solo concert in Seoul, which took place on March 9, was contacted by EDAM Entertainment. The agency was trying to track down black market sellers and thought that the fan was a possible suspect. This was because the fan booked her ticket through a cash deposit which was done through a friend.

She also explained that the problem could've arisen because she posted a screenshot of her ticket on her Instagram story to thank her friend who helped with the purchase. Therefore, she suspected that someone would've used the ticket information for malicious purposes, thereby creating confusion about the real owner of the ticket.

However, the fan put up with the questioning and also sent various pieces of evidence such as her conversations with her friend, her UAENA membership, ticket reservation text from Melon, etc., to the agency. After several sessions of questioning, EDAM Entertainment allowed the fan to enter the venue without any trouble, however, she was denied entry upon reaching.

This incident, despite having taken place on March 9, was only revealed to netizens on April 3. Netizens were further shocked to know that her seat was not left empty. The fellow attendees of the concert explained that the seat was taken by another person who was not the original purchaser of the ticket.

Expand Tweet

This had fans upset and disappointed with IU's agency EDAM Entertainment's security and their poor handling of the situation. Given that many fans were angered by the situation, the agency released a statement addressing the issue. They not only apologized for the incident but also promised betterment in their future actions:

"We will work hard to reach an agreement in order to resolve the matter. We will also do our best regarding the case filed with the Korea Consumer Agency. Additionally, we would like to express our apologies to all the fans who were inconvenienced during the ticketing process."

The statement continued,

"Also, none of our employees or executives received tickets for the show. In order to prevent any misunderstanding, we have all the printed original tickets for the seats. We understand that this is something that cannot be improved in a short period as it takes a lot of careful planning to prevent further damage."

Though fans were angered by this incident, they were also glad to see EDAM Entertainment address and apologize for the issue.