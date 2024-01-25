"WE WON SO HARD": Fans go gaga at TXT Yeonjun and BLACKPINK Jennie's interaction in the latest trailer for the upcoming variety show, Apartment 404

On Thursday, January 25, fans were both stunned and elated to see TXT Yeonjun and BLACKPINK Jennie's interactions in the latest trailer for tvN's upcoming variety show, Apartment 404. Recently, it was announced that the South Korean TV network, tvN, will be rolling out a brand new entertainment program called Apartment 404, starring six K-celebrities from different walks of the entertainment industry.

While the main cast revolves around six people, Yoo Jae-suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan, it looks like a special guest will be appearing in each episode.

To offer a glimpse of what fans can expect in Apartment 404's first episode, a trailer was unveiled, which not only showcased TXT Yeonjun as the episode's special guest, but also revealed an adorable interaction between him and BLACKPINK's Jennie.

It looked like the BLACKPINK rapper was frustrated with something and began cursing, but stopped herself halfway when she realized she was being filmed. When the idol started to exclaim at her mistake, Yeonjun couldn't help but laugh along with the other castmates, and fans found the interaction adorable.

Fans adore the interaction between TXT Yeonjun and BLACKPINK Jennie in the trailer of tvN's upcoming variety show, Apartment 404

tvN's upcoming variety show, Apartment 404, starring Yoo Jae-suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, and Yang Se-chan, is expected to premiere on February 23, 8:40 pm KST. Given that the show's cast gathered people such as stars from the K-drama, Moving, Running Man's MCs, and more, it has naturally caused quite a buzz on the internet.

Additionally, its intriguing plotline and direction by renowned variety show director, Jung Chul-min, has only continued to heighten fans' expectations. The show revolves around six residents who, for each episode, will be unveiling the extraordinary events that take place at their residence, and these stories are reportedly based on reality. Therefore, its thriller, mystery game genre has had the whole K-fandom eagerly awaiting its release.

Fans' excitement has only been further fueled by the recent trailer released by tvN for the show's first episode. In the trailer, among the several clips that were showcased, there was a part where Jennie was seen expressing her frustration. Unconsciously, she began to curse, but then soon stopped herself after realizing she was on national television.

Shocked at her own mistake, she began to shout adorably, and everyone around her broke into laughter. Naturally, fans also found the moment both hilarious and adorable. However, what made the moment all the more special was TXT Yeonjun's reaction to her expression. It looked like Yeonjun also found her mistake and reaction funny and began laughing along with others.

This small interaction was enough to fire up the internet, as fans discussed how they loved getting a glimpse of the two in one frame. However, they were all the more excited to realize that more such interactions were awaiting them in the upcoming episode.

Given that it's now been confirmed that Yeonjun will be appearing as the first guest of Apartment 404, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release to see more moments between the two K-pop idols.

