"Weird": RHOA fans react as Drew's husband Ralph texts Marlo over a personal statement

RHOA episode 12, which aired on Bravo on Sunday, July 30, showcased a strange interaction between Marlo and Drew's husband, Ralph. The ladies have been fighting for a while now, as Marlo recorded Drew denying kissing LaToya in a previous season, despite the latter confirming that it did happen.

The ladies had been discussing their old wounds in Portugal when they started to attack each other personally.

In a statement, Marlo taunted Drew for not paying her taxes on time, as she was accused in 2021 of not paying $30,000 to the government. Drew asked Marlo if she also paid her taxes and the latter remarked that she can check it on the internet, given that her husband Ralph works "in technology."

After Drew said this to Ralph, he messaged Marlo, asking her to keep his name out of this. He added:

"Marlo, I understand you’re saying disrespectful things about me on this trip. I’m disappointed because I thought we were cool and I’ve been nothing but nice to you. I forgave you for the disrespectful things you said about me last year and now it’s getting old."

Marlo was confused about why Ralph was even texting her over such a trivial topic, but still decided to apologize to Drew, who asked her never to mention her husband's name again.

RHOA fans felt that Marlo did not mention Ralph's name with any bad intentions and slammed him for even sending a mesage to her personally.

tom @thom_ahs Marlo didn’t say anything nasty about Drew’s husband. All she said was what he did. It wasn’t anything wrong, Drew is weird for spinning it as a negative attack on his character to Ralph. #RHOA

RHOA fans side with Marlo in the fight

Even though the ladies have high tension between them, Marlo decided not to answer back Ralph and intead confronted Drew about it. She asked for an apology for the statement, as she did not want to fight her. Kenya said that Marlo was being "facetious" over that remark but, others did not feel that it was a bad statement.

Drew then explained:

"I don’t think it’s fair to say negative things about my husband. And that’s a period."

RHOA fans did not feel that Marlo said anything negative. They also thought that it was inappropriate for Ralph to text her.

#RHOA pic.twitter.com/8YGqSZySah Marlo didn't say anything negative about Ralph. Unless this is some super subtle shade that only Ralph and Drew world understand, Drew really is protesting WAY too much...

Tonya Renee @OnlyTonyaRenee Now I'm sitting here wondering what else did Drew tell Ralph about the argument will @iheartMarlo because Marlo didn't say nothing bad about Ralph. She said she do what rap do which is technology. #RHOA

TinyTy🫧 @MissTinyAnne pic.twitter.com/w1p9gUJ8Bd Drew is childish AF because Marlo didn't say anything negative about Ralph, and why does Ralph even have Marlo number #RHOA

Tee Mo @teemo2006 Uh, Drew why did you tell Ralph that. Drew was eating Marlo up this episode all on her own. Involving Ralph was so unnecessary and lame #rhoa

Reality TV Slut @Yoruichi7777 Now Marlo disrespected your husband because she said he works in tech?? Drew pls BFFR for all we know is Drew stretched that story and made it seem to Ralph that she really said some crazy sh*t #RHOA

Lord… not me being on Marlo side. Drew doing the absolute most! Not Drew sicking Ralph on Marlo… it truly wasnt that deep! All she said was he work in tech…Lord… not me being on Marlo side. Drew doing the absolute most! #RHOA

Regina May @RMay1st Ralph could’ve texted that to Drew. That was not appropriate to send to Marlo even tho she shouldn’t be talking about him. #RHOA

Drew felt that Marlo did not respect her privacy

LaToya had revealed in a reunion recording that she and Drew kissed one night during the production, but Drew denied it. Marlo then sent the recording to LaToya, which Drew felt was a violation of her privacy.

The cast encouraged them to bury the hachet but it does not look like they will stop anytime soon. Even during the dinner party, the ladies kept on taking a dig at each other over their private matters.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Peacock.