"Weird": RHOA fans react as Drew's husband Ralph texts Marlo over a personal statement

RHOA episode 12, which aired on Bravo on Sunday, July 30, showcased a strange interaction between Marlo and Drew's husband, Ralph. The ladies have been fighting for a while now, as Marlo recorded Drew denying kissing LaToya in a previous season, despite the latter confirming that it did happen.
The ladies had been discussing their old wounds in Portugal when they started to attack each other personally.
In a statement, Marlo taunted Drew for not paying her taxes on time, as she was accused in 2021 of not paying $30,000 to the government. Drew asked Marlo if she also paid her taxes and the latter remarked that she can check it on the internet, given that her husband Ralph works "in technology."
After Drew said this to Ralph, he messaged Marlo, asking her to keep his name out of this. He added:
"Marlo, I understand you’re saying disrespectful things about me on this trip. I’m disappointed because I thought we were cool and I’ve been nothing but nice to you. I forgave you for the disrespectful things you said about me last year and now it’s getting old."
Marlo was confused about why Ralph was even texting her over such a trivial topic, but still decided to apologize to Drew, who asked her never to mention her husband's name again.
RHOA fans felt that Marlo did not mention Ralph's name with any bad intentions and slammed him for even sending a mesage to her personally.
RHOA fans side with Marlo in the fight
Even though the ladies have high tension between them, Marlo decided not to answer back Ralph and intead confronted Drew about it. She asked for an apology for the statement, as she did not want to fight her. Kenya said that Marlo was being "facetious" over that remark but, others did not feel that it was a bad statement.
Drew then explained:
"I don’t think it’s fair to say negative things about my husband. And that’s a period."
RHOA fans did not feel that Marlo said anything negative. They also thought that it was inappropriate for Ralph to text her.
Drew felt that Marlo did not respect her privacy
LaToya had revealed in a reunion recording that she and Drew kissed one night during the production, but Drew denied it. Marlo then sent the recording to LaToya, which Drew felt was a violation of her privacy.
The cast encouraged them to bury the hachet but it does not look like they will stop anytime soon. Even during the dinner party, the ladies kept on taking a dig at each other over their private matters.
Bravo airs new episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Peacock.