Wellmania canceled after one season on Netflix, Celeste Barber speaks out

Among other shows receiving the axe due to the long-drawn WGA strike and now the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Wellmania has become the latest victim. The Netflix show, which premiered fairly recently on March 29, 2023, has reportedly been canceled, as revealed by Celeste Barber in an emotional Instagram video, where she also called out the industry.

The show did receive great critical acclaim, even though it failed to draw in a lot of viewers. Despite this, Wellmania, which revolves around a woman reshaping her entire lifestyle to a more fitness-oriented one after a health scare, was not given another season or the scope to continue the story.

The show was based on a book of the same name by Brigid Delaney and created by Delaney and Benjamin Law.

"But this industry is kind of bullsh*t"- Star and executive producer Celeste Barber on Wellmania's cancelation

Celeste Barber announced the cancellation with an emotional Instagram video, where she spoke out against the decision by Netflix. She acknowledged and thanked her fans who stood by Wellmania, but was visibly upset about it going off the air, especially after a critically successful debut season, which usually is enough for a show to continue.

She said in the video:

"I just wanted to check in and give you a little update to let you know that Wellmania will not be renewed for another season....I understand that in the grand scheme of things, with what is going on in the world at the moment, who f–king cares? But a lot of you do care. A lot of you are still asking me about it. We found out yesterday that it’s not going to be renewed. Netflix says it’s something about numbers. Sure. I thought it smashed it, but I don’t understand how it works."

She further added about her frustration with the industry:

"I’m bummed that I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy, and I know a lot of you have said to me that you saw yourselves in that character and wanted to see more of her. But this industry is kind of bullsh*t."

The series had only one season and aired eight episodes before the cancelation order came. As per the synopsis, the show follows "Liv Healy, a New York-based food writer with an unhealthy lifestyle," whose recent health scare forces her to rethink her "live fast, die young" policy in favor of "healthy living in order to advance her career to varying levels of success."

The show additionally starred JJ Fong, Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, and Remy Hill, among others.

The first season of Wellmania is available for streaming on Netflix.